TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash blocks I-40 in Pope County

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:27 a.m.
FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

Traffic in both directions on Interstate 40 near Pottsville has been stopped following a single-vehicle crash, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The agency reported the crash on Twitter at about 8 a.m. A second post indicated the crash involved a lone vehicle.

Check back for further updates.

