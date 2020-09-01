TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash blocks I-40 in Pope County

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.
Traffic in both directions on Interstate 40 near Pottsville has been stopped following a single-vehicle crash, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The agency reported the crash on Twitter at about 8 a.m. A second post indicated the crash involved a lone vehicle.
Pope Co: (UPDATE) I-40 EB & WB remains blocked due to a 1 vehicle accident near Pottsville (mm 88). Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #nwatraffic https://t.co/ZncUDK9Z5R pic.twitter.com/5VeE6p06bS— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) September 1, 2020
