Witcher snatches early momentum

In their first meeting since 2011, Joe T. Robinson and Pulaski Academy didn't disappoint Friday night as the Bruins came out on top 48-34 at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in large part because of the effort of senior wide receiver Jalyn Witcher.

Witcher caught 13 passes for 244 yards and 5 touchdowns, all career-highs, and is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

The Bruins wide receiver caught scoring passes of 60, 46, 21, 36 and 16 yards against the Senators.

Witcher, 5-10, 175 pounds, said that he was proud of his performance.

"I knew I put the hard work in," Witcher said. "I had no idea I would have those numbers. But I knew I could if I could go 100% and trust Coach [Kevin] Kelley on the offense and execute."

Pulaski Academy trailed 21-20 at halftime and was down 27-20 with 9:51 remaining in the third quarter when Witcher helped spur the Bruins' comeback.

Witcher hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Charlie Fiser, and Fiser's two-point conversion pass to Caleb Nichols gave Pulaski Academy a 28-27 lead with 7:28 left in the third quarter.

With 1:55 left in the third quarter, Witcher recorded his fourth touchdown of the game, this one for 36 yards from senior quarterback Nolen Bruffett for a 34-27 advantage.

Witcher's final touchdown, which he said was his favorite of the five, came with 5:03 to play as he hauled in a 16-yard scoring pass from Fiser to make it 48-27.

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley said Witcher's second-half effort was crucial for the Bruins.

"It was a spark," Witcher said. "We needed a play, and he made it.

"He's a crazy, crazy hard worker. The kids all see it."

Witcher said the second half was big for the Bruins.

"We knew we had to come out and play hard," he said. "We wanted to forget the outside noise and the trash talking. I wanted to focus, breathe and execute."

Pulaski Academy outgained Robinson 689-380, as Bruffett and Fiser combined to throw for 427 yards.

Witcher said that his goals this season are to not only win a state championship but also to have at least 1,500 yards receiving and 25 touchdowns. He said he has received college offers from at least seven schools, including Arkansas Tech, Henderson State and Hendrix College.

The Bruins (1-0) are off this week and will travel to Brentwood, Tenn., on Sept. 11 before hosting Life Christian of Virginia on Sept. 18.

Kelley believes Witcher's first-game success can be a springboard for him as the Bruins attempt to reach their seventh consecutive Class 5A state championship game and win the program's ninth title overall. But he also said Witcher has room to improve.

"As good as that game was, there will be some team that says, 'That guy won't beat us,' " Kelley said. "As good as his numbers were, he's got a long way to go."