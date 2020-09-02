Banana Pretzel Pops are easy to make and cool to eat

These Banana Pretzel Pops can be put together in a few minutes with just a handful of ingredients. (For The Washington Post/Kris Coronado)

Beat the summer heat with a chilly treat. These Banana Pretzel Pops can be put together in a few minutes with just a handful of ingredients. The best part? The stick is edible, too!

Banana Pretzel Pops

¼ cup milk chocolate chips

¼ cup peanut butter

1 banana

4 pretzel sticks

Place the chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl; place the peanut butter into the second small microwave-safe bowl. Cover each bowl with a paper towel.

Peel the banana, then cut in half horizontally on the cutting board with the table knife. Then gently cut each banana half vertically down the middle.

Gently press a pretzel stick in the middle of each banana slice. Press about halfway up the banana, leaving enough pretzel outside to serve as a stick for the frozen pop. (If a little banana breaks, carefully mash it back together with your fingers.)

Place the treats pretzel side down on the plate covered with wax paper.

Heat the chocolate chips in the microwave oven for 30 seconds, then remove and quickly stir with a spoon until the chocolate is completely melted. Drizzle it over the banana slices.

Repeat the previous microwave step using peanut butter.

Place the plate flat in the freezer for four hours.

Take the plate out of the freezer. Gently lift the pops off the wax paper, picking up the banana end first. (You may need to carefully loosen the wax paper from the plate underneath.)

Enjoy eating your tasty creation. Store uneaten treats in the freezer in the sealable quart storage bag.

Makes 4 pops.