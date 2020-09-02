Benches clear after Yankees get best of Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau ducks away from a pitch from New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York, as catcher Kyle Higashioga reaches for the ball. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK -- Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season, prompting the benches to empty after New York ended a six-game losing streak against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-3 victory Tuesday night.

Chapman's first pitch to Brosseau with two outs in the ninth inning whizzed past his head, and umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches amid a budding rivalry that's been dominated this season by Tampa Bay. The Rays are 7-2 against the Yankees and lead second-place New York by 3 1/2 games.

Chapman struck out Brosseau to end it, and Brosseau began walking toward the visiting dugout before turning back to exchange words with someone on the Yankees. The dugouts and benches emptied, and players gathered near home plate, but they mostly kept their distance before dispersing to their respective clubhouses.

Teams have been warned not to leave the benches this season as part of the league's coronavirus protocols. Players on both sides seemed to be urging others to deescalate.

"Just some back and forth with obviously the ball coming close to Brosseau there," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "They were upset with it."

Chapman began the season on the covid-19 injured list. He had been 0 for 1 in save chances this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered twice, and Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning as New York beat the Rays at Yankee Stadium for the first time this season.

Masahiro Tanaka (1-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his longest outing of the season. Five days after getting pulled in the fifth inning after 66 pitches at Atlanta, he allowed 2 runs and 3 hits and struck out a season-high 7 batters.

The Yankees mounted a rally off Ryan Thompson (1-2) in the sixth to snap a 2-2 tie. They took a 5-2 lead when Urshela hit a sinking liner to center field for a two-run double, then scored thanks to shoddy Rays' defense.

Center fielder Kevin Kiemaier attempted to make a diving catch, but the ball went by him and to the warning track, allowing Luke Voit and Clint Frazier to score. Urshela took third on the relay throw and scored when shortstop Willy Adames overthrew catcher Michael Perez for an error.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 16, REDS 2 Brad Miller homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and visiting St. Louis pounded Sonny Gray and Cincinnati. Miller sparked St. Louis' six-run first inning against Gray with a two-run double that glanced off the glove of diving first baseman Joey Votto and bounced down the line. He hit a two-run shot in the second, an RBI single in the fifth and another two-run homer in the eighth, clanging a drive off the foul pole in right. Kolten Wong went 4 for 4 and scored 4 times as the Cardinals set season highs for runs and hits with 23. St. Louis has won three consecutive games after a four-game losing streak.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, helping host Miami top Toronto. Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi (1-3) deep to left-center for his third homer. He also reached on an error in the sixth and scored from first on Garrett Cooper's double. James Hoyt (1-0) got the final two outs in the eighth for the win, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

ORIOLES 9, METS 5 Renato Nunez hit two home runs, Anthony Santander also went deep and host Baltimore beat New York. Nunez hit a three-run drive off Mets newcomer Ariel Jurado to give Baltimore an early lead. After New York made it 5-5, Santander's 11th homer of the season capped a three-run sixth against Franklyn Kilome (0-1). Nunez tacked on a solo shot in the seventh, his fourth career two-homer game and second this season.

BRAVES 10, RED SOX 3 Marcell Ozuna hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and finished with six RBI, leading visiting Atlanta over Boston. Ozuna, who was 3 for 5, hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a solo shot in the seventh and a three-run blast in the eighth. It was the eight-year veteran's second multi-homer effort in the last 10 games, and the 10th of his career.

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela hits a two-run double in the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier tries for a ball hit by New York Yankees Gio Urshela during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Urshela had a two-run double, and went on to score. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)