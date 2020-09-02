Decatur’s mixed bag

DECATUR — Grant Hutson made a little piece of Decatur Junior High School history Thursday when his Bulldog’s eight-man football team chalked up its first victory of the season and, for Hutson, his first win as a head coach.

The Decatur Bulldogs took down the Watts (Okla.) Engineers by a conversion.

Decatur’s Bulldogs were the first to take it into the end zone on an 80-yard run by Bryan Ruiz at the 3:22 mark of the first quarter. A Brandon Montano to Ruiz handoff for a two-point conversion failed, giving the Bulldogs a six-point lead.

Watts answered a few minutes into the second quarter with a successful touchdown and conversion, giving the Engineers an 8-6 lead going into the break.

In the third quarter, Decatur’s Brandon Montano to Ruiz handoff resulted in a 40-yard touchdown run. But the TD was called back due to a Bulldog holding penalty. Ruiz wouldn’t be denied his touchdown. Decatur repeated the same play and this time Ruiz scrambled for a 50-yard successful touchdown run, giving the Bulldogs the lead once again. Ruiz tried for the conversion run but it was stopped short by less than a yard.

Two possessions later, Watts was back in the lead with a successful touchdown and conversion, putting them up by four.

With less than five minutes left in the game, Jackson Montano caught a pass and scrambled into the end zone, tying the contest at 16 all. Kayden Burr was able to fight his way across the goal line for a successful conversion, putting Decatur up by two.

The Bulldog ’s defense was able to hold back any Watts scoring attempts to take an 18-16 victory and the first win for Hutson and his assistant coaches J.C. Dorsey and Danial Meyers.

The Engineers wouldn’t be denied Friday night as Decatur High School’s Bulldogs traveled southwest to Watts for the first eight-man varsity contest of the 2020 season. While the Bulldogs fared well during the 48-minute contest, it was the Engineers came out on top with a 44-26 victory.

The Decatur High School has an open date Friday but returns to Decatur on Sept. 11 for the first Arkansas eight-man league game against Marshall at Bulldog Stadium in Decatur for a 7:30 p.m. start.

