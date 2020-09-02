The World in Brief

65 climate protesters arrested in London

LONDON -- Police in London said at least 65 people were arrested Tuesday during climate-change protests near the Houses of Parliament.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near Parliament to urge returning lawmakers to support a climate emergency bill and to prepare for a climate crisis.

Waving signs with slogans such as "There is No Planet B" and "We Want to Live." Some activists sat in the middle of the road next to Parliament Square, stopping traffic. Dozens of police officers swooped in to carry them away to vans parked nearby.

Sarah Lunnon, a prominent member of Extinction Rebellion, said failing to act on the climate issue will have "a catastrophic impact" on everyone's future.

"Of course we're in the middle of a pandemic, but we're balancing the risk," she said. "This is the biggest issue facing us."

The protest near Parliament was part of two weeks of civil disobedience planned for London, Cardiff and Manchester.

Last year, more than 1,700 arrests were made during Extinction Rebellion's 10-day "Autumn Uprising," which disrupted traffic and business activity in several parts of the U.K.

Filipino issues order to kill over drugs

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte publicly ordered the country's top customs official to shoot and kill drug smugglers in one of his most overt threats during a deadly four-year campaign that has been the centerpiece of his presidency.

Duterte has steadfastly denied authorizing extrajudicial killings but has repeatedly and openly threatened drug dealers with death. He and the national police, which has led enforcement of his anti-drug campaign, have said most of the suspects killed by police during the campaign fought back and threatened the lives of law enforcers.

Duterte gave the order to customs commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero in televised remarks from a Cabinet meeting on the coronavirus pandemic Monday night.

"Drug is still flowing inside the country through customs," Duterte said, adding he has earlier approved Guerrero's request for firearms. "I approved the purchase of firearms and until now you haven't killed even one? I told him, 'Shape up.'"

"I told him straight, 'Drugs is still flowing in. I'd like you to kill there ... anyway, I'll back you up and you won't get jailed. If it's drugs, you shoot and kill. That's the arrangement," Duterte said without elaborating.

Human Rights Watch called Duterte's order "savage."

Turkey says top ISIS commander caught

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish police have detained a suspected top commander of the Islamic State group in Turkey, as well as 11 suspected collaborators, Turkish officials said Tuesday.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu identified the suspect as Mahmut Ozden and described him as the "so-called emir" of the militant group in Turkey.

Police seized the suspect's computer and other "digital material" which revealed that the group took orders from "Iraq or Syria" and planned to kidnap Turkish politicians and to take them to Syria. The group also planned to attack businesses, the minister said.

Soylu told reporters that information obtained from an ISIS militant who was detained in a raid in Istanbul last month while reportedly planning to conduct a "sensational" attack in the city, led to Ozden's arrest. Operations against the group are ongoing, Soylu added.

Police in Istanbul later announced that 11 people linked to Ozden were detained in raids and that they were under orders to carry out attacks in several Turkish provinces.

Police said Ozden was detained in an operation in the southern city of Adana. He appeared before a court on Tuesday, which ordered his formal arrest and imprisonment pending charges.

3 Afghan troops, 2 militants die in battle

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Taliban insurgents opened a complex attack Tuesday morning against a military base in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least three members of public protection forces, an official said.

Five other troops were wounded in the attack, said Abdul Rahman Mangal, a spokesman for the governor in Paktia province.

Photo by AP

A man takes a jog before sunrise Tuesday on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. (AP/Michael Probst)

A suicide-car bomber targeted the entrance gate of the base in the provincial capital, Gardez, then two gunmen started shooting at the security forces, Mangal said.

Security forces killed both attackers in a gunbattle lasting almost 10 minutes and the area is now under control, he added.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the group claimed responsibility for the attack in Gardez.

The attack comes after Afghanistan's president appointed 46 members to a council for national reconciliation, which will have final say on whether the government will sign a peace deal with the Taliban after what are expected to be protracted and uncertain negotiations with the insurgents.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports