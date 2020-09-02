Happy birthday: You are clear on what you want and also quite sponge-like, ready to soak in all you need to know to reach the next goal. In work, you'll take a methodical pace down a straightforward path, the predictability a refreshing change from the recent wild ride. Still, there are fun and revitalizing surprises in your personal life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Whatever judgment you are having about another person, chances are you have the same one for yourself, though more acutely so. It's a good reason to find something to like about each person you meet.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll bring something special to the task just by intending to give it your all. You don't have to go out of your way to be original -- just do what comes naturally. Originality is your birthright.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): We experience millions upon millions of words, many of which, however right for the moment they may be, are soon forgotten. To be memorable, do more than talk. Paint pictures.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Put your mind to it, and there's nothing you can't turn around. A relationship that used to be on shaky ground now has a chance to become steady -- if that's what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to have it all together to help another person; you only have to be one step ahead. You'll give whatever resources you have and bring good fortune upon yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There is no way to separate "best" from "worst" as they are just different ways of seeing the same aspect of a thing. So, delve deeper into whatever is bothering you. Find, acknowledge and leverage the advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Distraction is a very effective way to avoid pain, although the avoidance of pain usually resolves nothing. Follow breadcrumbs left by your latest distraction to some truly worthy self-knowledge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are actions you can very easily choose or not choose. Then there are compulsions, which you feel powerless to control if you are even aware of them. You'll have luck taking those on today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Feelings don't need to have some profound meaning to have value. The face value of a feeling is simply that it is feedback data. Feelings reflect your current position and point to possible next moves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Maybe there are things that you would have understood if you had devoted more time to them, but your impatience has also led to many sound, fast and timely decisions. Accept all. Move on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If everyone says it's wonderful, it might be. Or, it might be dangerous, as things that take away critical thinking and the impulse for individual thought usually are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The more you learn, the surer you are about what you're learning. It's a sign -- not that you're right but that you have possibly become biased and will learn most from people who disagree with you.