Jonesboro, Cabot testing selves early

Both Cabot and Jonesboro earned season-opening victories Friday after trailing at halftime.

The schools' two head coaches, Scott Reed at Cabot and Randy Coleman at Jonesboro, understand there's room to improve early in the season to try to avoid the need for second-half heroics.

In a matchup of teams from Class 7A and Class 6A, Cabot will travel to Cooksey-Johns Stadium in Jonesboro on Friday to face the Hurricane.

Cabot defeated Searcy 35-18 on Friday.

The Panthers trailed 12-8 at halftime, but took a 21-18 lead entering the fourth quarter.

"Offensively, we did some good things," Reed said. "We didn't put them away until the fourth quarter."

Senior quarterback Tyler Gee completed 13 of 23 passes for 189 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Marlon Crockett, a senior wide receiver, had a 55-yard touchdown run.

Jonesboro overcame a 14-7 deficit entering the fourth quarter to win at Little Rock Catholic 28-24. Senior quarterback Cross Jumper completed 18 of 29 passes for 311 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. All three touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter, with senior wide receiver Will Barre the recipient of those passes.

Coleman said the Hurricane not only need to play better this week, but also execute better.

"The points will come," Coleman said. "But we've got to limit the negative plays and convert more on third down."

Jonesboro is led by Jumper and senior linebacker Marco Avant, who transferred to Jonesboro from Forrest City in the offseason.

Reed said the Panthers will have to be ready for both of them.

"They're really talented," Reed said. "Their linebacker [Avant] is going to Arkansas. Their quarterback is a good player. They're big and physical up front."

Gee, who threw 24 touchdown passes last season, has Coleman's attention, along with Crockett and slot receiver Brayden Jay, a junior.

"He's got a strong arm. He's very mobile," Coleman said of Gee. "He understands Coach Reed's offense."

Cabot's nonconference schedule, Reed said, will help them prepare for the rugged 7A-Central Conference.

"They're both quality teams," Reed said of Searcy and Jonesboro. "One was a quarterfinal team last year [Jonesboro] and the other won the 6A [Searcy].

"I really hope to see us improve. I want to see us grow up as a team."

Jonesboro has three Class 7A teams on its nonconference schedule -- Catholic last week, Cabot on Friday and Conway on Sept. 11. Coleman said that the schedule is used to prepare his team for the 6A-East Conference, but it can be a double-edged sword.

"You could be 0-3 or 1-2," Coleman said. "Or, you could be 2-1 or better. We think it could be an accurate barometer of where we could be. Are you going to be a contender or do you have a lot to work on?"