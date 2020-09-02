Natural gas is released from an oil platform Tuesday about 3 miles offshore of Corpus Christi, Texas, in this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard. (AP/U.S. Coast Guard)

Guard monitors oil platform off Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Officials responded Tuesday to a release from a well platform off the shore of Padre Island in Texas, prompting the Coast Guard to station a pollution response team on the beach to monitor the situation.

U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds said they've gotten reports that black and white plumes were coming from the platform and that a sound similar to a jet engine could be heard.

The platform is about 3 miles offshore from Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island. There were no immediate reports of injuries or of a fire or explosion at the platform.

The water was too rough to get a boat to the platform, so the Coast Guard used a helicopter to inspect the platform, Reynolds said.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Brian McGovern said they got notification of a release of natural gas condensate from the platform. He said the agency plans to conduct air monitoring.

Texas General Land Office spokeswoman Karina Erickson said the well is primarily a natural gas producer, with some oil produced as well.

LA deputies shoot, kill Black bike rider

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, who stopped a Black bicycle rider for a traffic violation, shot and killed him after he ran from them, punched a deputy and then dropped a bundle that included a gun, authorities said.

Monday's shooting death of Dijon Kizzee comes on the heels of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis., that left Jacob Blake, who is also Black, paralyzed, and spurred days of protests, reinvigorating the national debate on racial injustice and policing.

Kizzee's family and friends created a small memorial to the 29-year-old at the shooting scene in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday, leaving flowers, balloons and candles just feet away from first responders' discarded blue medical gloves and rolled bandages.

The sheriff's office has not released Kizzee's name, but two relatives confirmed his identity.

Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told the Los Angeles Times that when two deputies stopped the man, he punched one in the face and dropped a bundle of clothes. Deputies opened fire when they spotted a handgun.

Police say the handgun was recovered. TV news helicopters showed a gun near the body.

The sheriff's office said multiple agencies are investigating.

Suit seeks Tulsa massacre reparations

Attorneys for victims and their descendants affected by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre filed a lawsuit in state court Tuesday against the city of Tulsa and other defendants seeking reparations for the destruction of the city's once thriving Black district.

The group, led by Tulsa attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, contends that Tulsa's long history of racial division and tension stemmed from the massacre, during which a white mob descended on a 35-block area, looting, killing and burning it to the ground. Hundreds of Black residents were killed, and thousands more were left homeless and living in a hastily constructed camp.

The city and insurance companies never compensated victims for their losses, and the massacre ultimately resulted in racial and economic disparities that still exist today, the lawsuit claims.

"We're not just talking about what happened in 1921. We're talking about what's still happening," Solomon-Simmons said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit. "We believe this lawsuit will be successful because there is no question there is a nuisance created by the defendants."

Defendants include the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Board of County Commissioners, Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Tulsa County sheriff's office and the Oklahoma Military Department.

Several of the defendants declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.

San Diego census count to end early

Already under criticism for plans to end the 2020 census at the end of September, a month earlier than previously scheduled, the U.S. Census Bureau expects to finish up its most labor-intensive operation for getting an accurate head count even earlier in one of the largest U.S. cities.

Door-knocking operations for the 2020 census are expected to end in the San Diego area on Sept. 18 instead of by a Sept. 30 deadline, for census takers, also known as enumerators, who visit homes that haven't yet responded to the questionnaire, according to a Census Bureau official.

Roberto Garcia, a census specialist in San Diego, said people who haven't yet responded to the census questionnaire after the door-knocking stops will still be able to do so online, by mail or by telephone.

A coalition of cities, states and civil rights groups is suing the Census Bureau to stop the statistical agency from ending the head count at the end of September. The 2020 census will be used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional seats each states gets in a process known as apportionment.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports