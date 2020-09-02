Lady Bulldogs volleyball team wins its first match on road

DECATUR — For Cali Langford, new head volleyball coach, Aug. 25 would be a date she will long remember when her Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Eureka Springs to open its 2020 season and bring the Decatur sports program back to life.

The last sporting event Decatur participated in was March 13, when the soccer team traveled to Siloam Springs, taking on the Panther junior varsity team.

Three days later, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Activities Association canceled all school and sporting events in the state due to the growing covid-19 pandemic. With restrictions such as social distancing and masks in place, sports has finally resumed.

Two-year head coach Tahje Turner, who took her volleyball team to the state playoffs twice, stepped back as Langford’s assistant to spend more time in the classroom.

The varsity team took to the court with several returning players, including a strong front line including seniors Brownyn Berry and Stephanie Sandoval, juniors Lilly Lee and Aaliyah Kumbera.

Decatur quickly established control of the first set and, by the end of the contest, won its first match in three sets, giving Langford her first victory as head coach.

The junior high volleyball team also won its match in three sets, giving Langford another victory under her belt.

