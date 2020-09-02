18-year-old shot in arm during attempted robbery, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock teen was shot in the arm Tuesday after a male tried to rob him, police said.

Dekalon Ward, 18, told police he went around 6 p.m. to meet up in the area of 30th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard with a female he’d talked to on Instagram, according to a police report.

A male, who Ward said he did not know but called the female’s brother, came to his car brandishing a gun. The male, wearing a black beanie, medical mask, gray jacket and blue-gray sweatpants, told him to clear his iPhone and hand it over, according to the report, and Ward began to drive away.

The male fired at the teen, who was struck in the upper arm. Ward drove a few blocks away before stopping and calling friends to pick him up.

Police met him at Arkansas Children’s Hospital for an interview.

Investigators also searched the area near where Ward had left his vehicle for a crime scene but did not find one.