Little Rock mayor announces redevelopment incentives, projects south of I-630

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., along with other officials, announces a redevelopment plan for the Asher Avenue area and an incentive package that aims to spur economic development south of Interstate 630 and east of Interstate 30.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other officials on Wednesday announced a revitalization plan for the Asher Avenue area and a broader economic development package that targets areas south of 630 and east of Interstate 30.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Scott said the city will waive building permit fees for developers in areas that include federally designated Opportunity Zones as well as other areas in Ward 6 and Ward 7 — areas that historically haven’t seen as much economic development as other parts of the city, Scott said.

“This is a game changer,” Scott said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnWJKanN3bY]

Central Arkansas Water and the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority will also waive and discount utility fees for commercial and residential developers in those areas, the agencies’ chief executive officers said.

Jamie Collins, the city’s planning and development director, said the city is about three weeks into the process of meeting with owners of buildings in that area that may need to be restored or demolished to help them develop a plan for the property.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, which is located at the intersection of University and Asher avenues, is also working on plans to restore buildings near the campus, Chancellor Christina Drale said.

Read Thursday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.