Murphy USA gas stations to join Walmart program

Murphy USA Inc. said Tuesday that its network of nearly 1,500 gas stations across 25 states will take part in Walmart Inc.'s new subscription program that gives members a discount of 5 cents per gallon on fuel.

The El Dorado-based gasoline retailer, which has most of its stations and convenience stores near Walmart's stores, will participate in the Walmart Plus program that begins Sept. 15.

"Walmart Plus is an opportunity to help meet the needs of an even larger population of value seeking Walmart customers through our enhanced low-price fuel offer," Murphy USA President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Clyde said in a news release.

Most of Murphy's stores are in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest.

Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside announced the start date of the much-anticipated Walmart Plus program in a media call Monday. Besides the fuel discount, members get unlimited free deliveries of groceries and general merchandise on orders totaling $35 or more.

The Bentonville-based retailer will offer memberships for $98 a year or $12.95 a month, with a 15-day free trial.