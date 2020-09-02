Sections
NBA playoffs at a glance

by Todd Pearce | Today at 2:00 a.m.

At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

All games at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Boston 102, Toronto 99

Boston leads series 2-0

Denver 80, Utah 78

Denver wins series 4-3

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Miami leads series 1-0

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

Series tied 3-3

