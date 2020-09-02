NBA playoffs at a glance

At a glance
NBA PLAYOFFS
All games at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Boston 102, Toronto 99
Boston leads series 2-0
Denver 80, Utah 78
Denver wins series 4-3
TODAY'S GAMES
All times Central
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Miami leads series 1-0
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 8 p.m.
Series tied 3-3
