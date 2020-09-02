185 new covid-19 cases reported at UA

FAYETTEVILLE — A two-day total of 185 new covid-19 cases at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville brought the number of active cases to 399 among individuals who possibly have been on campus this fall, the university announced today.

The totals for Monday and Tuesday show an accelerating rate of new cases despite a majority of classes being held online and campus covid-19 guidelines requiring face coverings when indoors.

Totals announced today do not include results from two days of drive-thru testing events following a surge in cases last week and over the weekend. The three-day, drive-thru testing event is set to end Thursday.

Over Monday and Tuesday, UA tallied 151 self-reported positive test results while the university also listed a rise in the positivity rate for testing done on-campus.

Out of a total of 117 on-campus tests, 32 came back positive Monday and Tuesday. The numbers work out to a positivity rate of 27%, an increase over past results. For all on-campus tests since Aug. 10, UA listed a positivity rate of 4.7% out of 1,682 total tests.

UA’s return-to-campus plan brought back students to live in residence halls and Greek houses while about 59% of class sections are being taught remotely, a university spokesman said last week.

