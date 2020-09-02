Antibody-test maker

receives U.S. grant

Springdale's NOW-Diagnostics Inc. has received a grant to help take its quick-results covid-19 antibody test directly to consumers.

The $695,000 grant from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, will help get the test out of the lab-only setting. The research authority is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests using a single drop of blood are self-contained and take from 10 to 15 minutes to give results and are designed specifically for over-the-counter use or at a place like a doctor's office, according to the company. NOWDiagnostics offers a variety of tests, including pregnancy tests and tests that show indications of a heart attack.

Since early February, NOWDiagnostics has been working on its new antibody test and it submitted its product for FDA Emergency Use Authorization in late May and is still awaiting approval. In late July, the company gained European Union approval for its single-drop antibody test for use in a moderate/complex laboratory setting.

NOWDiagnostics' tests will determine if the patient has developed antibodies to the virus.

-- John Magsam

Walmart donating

$2.5M for storm aid

Walmart Inc., the Walmart Foundation and Sam's Club are committing up to $2.5 million in cash and in-kind donations for hurricane relief in Louisiana and Texas.

The Bentonville retailer said in a news release Tuesday that it would make the donations through four nonprofits working in the region after Hurricane Laura. The Category 4 storm hit eastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana early Thursday.

Besides the aid to the four organizations, Walmart is giving more than 600,000 bottles of water to be distributed to the affected communities. The company also has provided supplies to a shelter for evacuees in San Antonio.

In addition, Walmart and Sam's Club are providing phone charging stations for residents and evacuees in the Lake Charles, La., area and hosting food-relief organizations in a store parking lot. The groups provide hot meals and food kits for first responders, store employees and residents in need.

-- Serenah McKay

State index climbs

9.84, ends at 451.44

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 451.44, up 9.84.

"September continued from August's rally as stocks rose on Tuesday, led by tech shares, as all three major indexes moved towards another record high," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.