PREP VOLLEYBALL Greenwood rallies past Fort Smith Southside in five sets

GREENWOOD -- Greenwood had plenty of offensive weapons on display Tuesday night but it was the Lady Bulldogs' defense that helped secure the victory.

The Lady Bulldogs put aside a shaky start and rallied for a heart-stopping 17-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10 win over Fort Smith Southside at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

Greenwood (3-1) finished the fourth set with a 9-1 run to force a fifth. Hannah Watkins, a 6-foot-7 senior, then keyed a 3-0 spurt in the fifth set with back-to-back to put the Lady Bulldogs in charge 10-6. Southside (3-1) got no closer than three the rest of the way.

Greenwood volleyball coach Jennifer Golden said defense was key, but particularly serve-receive after struggling in the opening set.

"We knew we had to win serve-receive, that was big for us," Golden said. "I felt like they really picked it up the rest of the match. And yes, defense. We were making sure we were adjusting to what we know was coming over the block and just getting in the way of the ball and making sure we're getting it up.

"We know we can spread our offense out. We know we don't have one person we have to go to over and over. And when you have that many weapons you make the block move, defend the pin and you look for the holes in the block and I felt like we did that really well tonight."

Watkins, Larkin Luke and freshman Miya McCoy led the Greenwood attack with 13 kills each. Sami Stilley added nine, including three in the fifth set. Setter Anna Johnson dished out 52 assists, while Maddi Pugh had a match-high 37 digs.

Southside coach Natalie Throneberry credited Greenwood for their overall strong play.

"You can hang your head. You can get upset or you can look at Greenwood say 'Wow, we pushed this team to five.' They are a very tall and talented team. They made adjustments they needed to kind of illuminate some of our weaknesses. So now we go back to the drawing board."

Avery Fitzgerald, a Mississippi State commit, led Southside with 12 kills, while Aleigha Johnson had a match-high five blocks. Arkansas commit Hannah Hogue dished out 44 assists and also contributed 30 digs. Olivia Melton and Toree Tiffee each put up double-doubles. Melton had 13 kills and 11 digs, while Tiffee had a team-high 16 kills and 13 digs.

Fayetteville 3, Conway 0

Perry Flannigan had 16 kills to lead Fayetteville to a sweep (25-13, 25-18, 25-19) over Conway.

Rosana Hicks added 11 kills and Gracyn Spresser 11 digs for the Lady Bulldogs (3-0).

Springdale 3, Siloam Springs 0

Amaya Johnson had nine kills to lead the Lady Bulldogs to their first win of the season 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.

Maddie Downing had 14 assists, while Dishita Gandhi had 17 digs for Springdale (1-1).

Clara Butler led Siloam Springs (0-5) with nine kills, while Cailee Johnson had seven kills. Hannah Fullerton had 22 digs, Micah Curry 19 digs and Makenna Thomas 14 assists.

Bentonville 3, Van Buren 0

Trinity Hamilton had 13 kills and 14 digs to lead Bentonville to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 victory at Van Buren.

Jamie Myrick had a team-high 26 digs for the Lady Tigers (3-0), while Reagan Tunnell chipped in seven kills and eight digs.

Bentonville opens 6A-West Conference play Thursday with a home match against Springdale Har-Ber.