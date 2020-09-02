Rogers panel approves rezonings

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved four land rezoning requests.

The commission approved a request by Hutton Multifamily to rezone about 14 acres off of South Champions Drive from agricultural to a mix of the uptown neighborhood transition and the uptown commercial mixed use zoning districts.

The Potato Chip Factory got the green light to rezone about 0.4 acres at the southwest corner of South Second and Sycamore Streets from neighborhood residential to the neighborhood transition zoning district. The developer, Steven Straters, said the development is to be mixed use development with office and residential space.

The commission also approved requests by First National Bank of Rogers to rezone property at 3706 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway from highway commercial to the uptown core mixed use zoning district and Storage World to rezone about 2 acres off of West Industrial Drive from highway commercial to the light industrial zoning district.

The commission held its meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing service, in light of the covid-19 pandemic.