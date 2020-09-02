UNCORKED: Summery red, white and sparkling wines to enjoy before autumn arrives

Labor Day marks the transition from the dog days of summer to all things fall. For many of us, this means we swap our light-bodied white wines for wines that go with heartier fare. But fall has not arrived just yet, so let's savor these last drops of summer.

In staying with the theme of the holiday — celebration of working Americans and their contributions — let's explore the extensive amount of American wines lining our retail shelves.

This week, kick back and enjoy your long Labor Day weekend with these values and splurges.

THE VALUE REDS

2018 Columbia Crest Grand Estates Merlot, Washington (about $12)

2018 Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon, California (about $12)

2018 Grayson Cellars Merlot, California (about $13)

2018 Clos Du Bois North Coast Merlot, California (about $12)

2018 Chateau St. Jean Cabernet Sauvignon, California (about $14)

THE SPLURGE REDS

2018 Block Nine Caiden's Vineyards Pinot Noir, California (about $17)

2018 Ferrari Carano Cabernet Sauvignon, California (about $34)

2018 Rutherford Hill Merlot, California (about $26)

2018 Boen Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, California (about $34)

2018 Fableist Pinot Noir, California (about $20)

2018 Keenan Napa Valley Merlot, California (about $42)

THE VALUE WHITES

2018 Lapis Luna Sauvignon Blanc, California (about $14)

2018 Hess Select Sauvignon Blanc, California (about $14)

2018 Bogle Chardonnay, California (about $11)

2018 Clos Du Bois North Coast Chardonnay, California (about $13)

2018 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, California (about $14)

THE SPLURGE WHITES

2018 Bell Sauvignon Blanc Lake County, California (about $17)

2018 Slingshot Napa Sauvignon Blanc, California (about $20)

2018 Frank Family Napa Chardonnay, California (about $32)

2018 Anne Amie Pinot Gris, Oregon (about $16)

2018 Chalk Hill Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, California (about $24)

2018 Presqu'ile Sauvignon Blanc, California (about $27)

THE SPARKLING VALUES

NV 14 Hands Brut, Washington (about $16)

NV Gruet Brut Rose, New Mexico (about $20)

NV Rodney Strong Rose of Pinot Noir, California (about $22)

NV Korbel Brut Sparkling, California (about $16)

NV Gloria Ferrer Brut Sparkling, California (about $22)

NV Gruet Brut, New Mexico (about $19)

THE SPARKLING SPLURGES

NV Domaine Carneros Brut, California (about $38)

NV Gloria Ferrer Royal Cuvee Brut Sparkling, California (about $32)

NV Iron Horse Vineyards Classic Vintage Brut, California (about $40)

NV Mumm Napa Brut Rose, California (about $31)

Lorri Hambuchen is a member of London's Institute of Wines and Spirits. Email:

uncorked@thewinecenter.com