Sports roundup

PREP GOLF
at Kingswood Course
Girls
Bentonville 121, Rogers 154
Bentonville
Anya Tillman^39
Lauren Pleiman^40
Delaney Burnett^42
Rogers
Sophie Grober^48
Sydney Allensworth^51
Katherine Viebviouks^55
PREP TENNIS
Girls
Bentonville High 9, Springdale Har-Ber 0
Singles
Ella Coleman, Bent, def. Mary Blake Martfeld, Har, 6-1, 6-0.
Amanda Evans, Bent, def. Emma Nelson, Har, 6-3, 6-2.
Olivia Roberts, Bent, def. Claire Willis, Har, 8-1.
Avery Berger, Bent, def. Linden Mountain, Har, 8-0.
Emily Ferm, Bent, def. Sara Davis, Har, 8-0.
Maddie Bynoe, Bent, def. Macy Davis, Har, 8-0.
Doubles
Roberts-Berger, Bent, def. Martfeld-Nelson, Har, 6-2, 6-0.
Ferm-Bynoe, Bent, def. Mountain-Willis, Har, 6-0, 6-0.
Coleman-Evans, Bent, def. M. Davis-S. Davis, Har, 8-0.
Boys
Bentonville High 6, Springdale Har-Ber 3
Singles
Hayden Swope, Har, def. Emi Aguirre, Bent, 6-4, 6-2.
Carter Swope, Har, def. Ricky Iselin, Bent, 6-2, 6-4.
Nikky Simpson, Bent, def. Davis Elleman, Har, 8-2.
Sam Crain, Bent, def. Henry McDaniel, Har, 8-0.
Anish Guntreddi, Bent, def. Harrison Milhem, Har, 8-1.
Saahas Parise, Bent, def. Braden Shepherd, Har, 8-6.
Doubles
H. Swope-C. Swope, Har, def. Balasekaran-Simpson, Bent, 7-5, 6-4.
Crain-Guntreddi, Bent, def. Elleman-McDaniel, Har, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Iselin-Aguirre, Bent, def. Hall-Lindsey, Har, 8-o.
Boys
Rogers Heritage 9, Springdale High 0
Singles
1, Christian Binger, Hert., def. Alex Gentry, Spring., 6-2, 6-2.
2, Fennell Holmes, Hert., def. Ryan Espejo, Spring., 6-1, 6-3.
3, Thatcher Downard, Hert., def. Dennis Chinglong, Spring., 8-3.
4, Noah Furuseth, Hert., def. Tyler Hamrick, Spring., 8-0.
5, Daniel Holcomb, Hert., def. Neo Santos, Spring., 8-0.
6, Aaron Day, Hert., def. Brooks Cartwright, Spring., 8-0.
Doubles
1, Downard/Furuseth, Hert., def. Hamrick/Chinglong, Spring., 6-1, 6-1.
2, Holcomb/Day, Hert., def. Santos/Emmanuel Gutierrez, Spring., 6-0, 6-1.
3, Korey Sauls/Drake Donahoe, Hert., def. Cartwright/Brayden Smith, Spring., 8-3.
Girls
Rogers Heritage 9, Springdale High 0
Singles
1, Stella de Vera, Hert., def. Ania Jamieson, Spring., 6-0, 6-0.
2, Rachel Holcomb, Hert., def. Hallie Liutard, Spring., 6-2, 6-3.
3, Rachel Grom, Hert., def. Patricia Belle, Spring., 8-0.
4, Bryann Beaman, Hert., def. Lici Paniagua, Spring., 8-0.
5, Sam Thiessen, Hert., def. Ana Jorge, Spring., 8-3.
6, Morgan Phillips, Hert., def. Jessica Ponce Rubio, Spring., 8-1.
Doubles
1, Grom/Beaman, Hert., def. Jamieson/Liutard, Springs., 6-2, 6-0.
2, Thiessen/Phillips, Hert., def. Jorge/Ponce Rubio, Spring., 6-0, 6-1.
3, Holcomb/de Vera, Hert., def. Lopez/Montes, Spring., 8-1.