Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Sports roundup

by Henry Apple | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PREP GOLF

at Kingswood Course

Girls

Bentonville 121, Rogers 154

Bentonville

Anya Tillman^39

Lauren Pleiman^40

Delaney Burnett^42

Rogers

Sophie Grober^48

Sydney Allensworth^51

Katherine Viebviouks^55

PREP TENNIS

Girls

Bentonville High 9, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Singles

  1. Ella Coleman, Bent, def. Mary Blake Martfeld, Har, 6-1, 6-0.

  2. Amanda Evans, Bent, def. Emma Nelson, Har, 6-3, 6-2.

  3. Olivia Roberts, Bent, def. Claire Willis, Har, 8-1.

  4. Avery Berger, Bent, def. Linden Mountain, Har, 8-0.

  5. Emily Ferm, Bent, def. Sara Davis, Har, 8-0.

  6. Maddie Bynoe, Bent, def. Macy Davis, Har, 8-0.

Doubles

  1. Roberts-Berger, Bent, def. Martfeld-Nelson, Har, 6-2, 6-0.

  2. Ferm-Bynoe, Bent, def. Mountain-Willis, Har, 6-0, 6-0.

  3. Coleman-Evans, Bent, def. M. Davis-S. Davis, Har, 8-0.

Boys

Bentonville High 6, Springdale Har-Ber 3

Singles

  1. Hayden Swope, Har, def. Emi Aguirre, Bent, 6-4, 6-2.

  2. Carter Swope, Har, def. Ricky Iselin, Bent, 6-2, 6-4.

  3. Nikky Simpson, Bent, def. Davis Elleman, Har, 8-2.

  4. Sam Crain, Bent, def. Henry McDaniel, Har, 8-0.

  5. Anish Guntreddi, Bent, def. Harrison Milhem, Har, 8-1.

  6. Saahas Parise, Bent, def. Braden Shepherd, Har, 8-6.

Doubles

  1. H. Swope-C. Swope, Har, def. Balasekaran-Simpson, Bent, 7-5, 6-4.

  2. Crain-Guntreddi, Bent, def. Elleman-McDaniel, Har, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

  3. Iselin-Aguirre, Bent, def. Hall-Lindsey, Har, 8-o.

Boys

Rogers Heritage 9, Springdale High 0

Singles

1, Christian Binger, Hert., def. Alex Gentry, Spring., 6-2, 6-2.

2, Fennell Holmes, Hert., def. Ryan Espejo, Spring., 6-1, 6-3.

3, Thatcher Downard, Hert., def. Dennis Chinglong, Spring., 8-3.

4, Noah Furuseth, Hert., def. Tyler Hamrick, Spring., 8-0.

5, Daniel Holcomb, Hert., def. Neo Santos, Spring., 8-0.

6, Aaron Day, Hert., def. Brooks Cartwright, Spring., 8-0.

Doubles

1, Downard/Furuseth, Hert., def. Hamrick/Chinglong, Spring., 6-1, 6-1.

2, Holcomb/Day, Hert., def. Santos/Emmanuel Gutierrez, Spring., 6-0, 6-1.

3, Korey Sauls/Drake Donahoe, Hert., def. Cartwright/Brayden Smith, Spring., 8-3.

Girls

Rogers Heritage 9, Springdale High 0

Singles

1, Stella de Vera, Hert., def. Ania Jamieson, Spring., 6-0, 6-0.

2, Rachel Holcomb, Hert., def. Hallie Liutard, Spring., 6-2, 6-3.

3, Rachel Grom, Hert., def. Patricia Belle, Spring., 8-0.

4, Bryann Beaman, Hert., def. Lici Paniagua, Spring., 8-0.

5, Sam Thiessen, Hert., def. Ana Jorge, Spring., 8-3.

6, Morgan Phillips, Hert., def. Jessica Ponce Rubio, Spring., 8-1.

Doubles

1, Grom/Beaman, Hert., def. Jamieson/Liutard, Springs., 6-2, 6-0.

2, Thiessen/Phillips, Hert., def. Jorge/Ponce Rubio, Spring., 6-0, 6-1.

3, Holcomb/de Vera, Hert., def. Lopez/Montes, Spring., 8-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT