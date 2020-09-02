State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Neighbors adds former star Plum

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has added another of his former players to his staff.

Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft who scored an NCAA-career record 3,527 points, will serve as a graduate assistant with a focus on assisting current and future Razorbacks with professional player transition.

Plum joins her former college teammate Chantel Osahor on the Arkansas staff. Osahor, an assistant coach, and Plum played four seasons for Neighbors at Washington.

Plum suffered an Achilles tendon injury while playing for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and had surgery in June. She has not played since the WNBA resumed play in July.

Plum will continue her WNBA career as well as prepare for the Olympics next summer, Neighbors said.

-- Seth Campbell

UA administrator on tourney selection panel

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas deputy athletics director Derita Renee-Ratcliffe Dawkins began a five-year appointment to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee on Tuesday.

The committee selects and seeds teams for the NCAA Tournament each year. Dawkins is the first UA representative chosen for the 10-member committee.

Dawkins is in her fourth year at Arkansas, where she serves as the program's senior woman administrator and is the sport administrator for the Razorbacks' women's basketball and men's and women's cross country teams. She was hired in 2016 from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

-- Matt Jones