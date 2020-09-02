This week's schedule

All games start at 7 p.m.
unless otherwise noted
Subject to change
THURSDAY'S GAME
CLASS 4A
Stuttgart at Star City, 7 p.m. (KARZ)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Muskogee, Okla., at Bentonville West
Bentonville at Conway
Owasso, Okla., at Fayetteville
Greenwood at FS Southside
Cabot at Jonesboro
LR Central at LR Hall
LR Parkview at LR Southwest
Bryant at Marion
Stilwell, Okla., at Rogers
Springfield (Mo.) Central
at Rogers Heritage
North Little Rock at Springdale Har-Ber
LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills
Choctaw, Okla., at Springdale, 5 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Van Buren at Alma
Mountain Home at Harrison
Pine Bluff at PB Dollarway
Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge
LR Christian at Searcy
HS Lakeside at Sheridan
Wynne at West Memphis
Camden Fairview at El Dorado, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Hot Springs at Arkadelphia
Jonesboro Westside at Brookland
Magnolia at Crossett
Valley View at Gosnell
Batesville at Greenbrier
Forrest City at Hamburg
Maumelle at Joe T. Robinson
Jacksonville at Mills
Rivercrest at Paragould
Nettleton at Pocahontas
Farmington at Prairie Grove
Greene Co. Tech at Vilonia
White Hall at Warren
Ashdown at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Hope, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Dover at Atkins
Lonoke at Beebe
Osceola at Blytheville
Bald Knob at Cedar Ridge
Cave City at Corning
Charleston at Dardanelle
Lake Village at Dumas
England at Fountain Lake
Lamar at Gentry
Malvern at Glen Rose
Pottsville at Green Forest
Elkins at Greenland
Newport at Heber Springs
Earle at Helena-West Helena
Thayer, Mo., at Highland
Clinton at Huntsville
Gravette at Inola, Okla.
Benton Harm. Grove at Jessieville
Westville, Okla., at Lincoln
Batesville Southside at Mayflower
DeWitt at McGehee
Harding Academy at Mena
Bauxite at Monticello
Booneville at Ozark
Cent. Ark. Christian at Riverview
Poteau, Okla., at Shiloh Christian
Harrisburg at Trumann
Mansfield at Waldron
Berryville at West Fork
CLASS 3A
Conway Christian at Baptist Prep
Magnet Cove at Bismarck
Barton at Clarendon
Poyen at Drew Central
Prescott at Gurdon
Mountain View at Hoxie
Dierks at Horatio
East Poinsett Co. at Manila
Quitman at Melbourne
Cedarville at Mountainburg
Marked Tree at Palestine-Wheatley
Johnson Co. WS at Paris
Mount Ida at Perryville
Festus (Mo.) St. Pius X at Piggott
Hackett at Pocola, Okla.
Walnut Ridge at Salem
Junction City at Smackover
Two Rivers at Yellville-Summit
Foreman at Genoa Central, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Hazen at Cross County
Bigelow at Cutter Morning Star
McCrory at Des Arc
Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel
