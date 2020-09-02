UCA again reports no positive virus tests

Central Arkansas’ Lajuan Winningham (5) reaches for the ball in front of Austin Peay defensive back Isaiah Norman on Saturday during the Bears’ 24-17 victory over the Governors in Montgomery, Ala. Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left to give the Bears the victory. (Photo courtesy of University of Central Arkansas)

For the second time this week, University of Central Arkansas' football travel team had zero positive covid-19 tests after testing Wednesday morning ahead of its game with University of Alabama-Birmingham Thursday, athletic director Brad Teague and head coach Nathan Brown told the Democrat-Gazette.

UCA's 72 players, as well as coaches and staff, were tested Wednesday morning by a third-party medical group not associated with UCA or UAB.

"This shows that the result of playing a game, doesn't result in positive tests," Brown said. "Science says that it should take a couple days to contract the virus ... And we still have all negatives."

The test was a rapid antigen test, which allowed them to receive their test results the same day.

UCA also had all negative results Monday, after testing Sunday morning following their game against Austin Peay Saturday night.

UCA and UAB are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN3.