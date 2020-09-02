UNDER THE RADAR: Mayflower’s Kierra Fulton

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Mayflower’s Kierra Fulton.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 5-9

Stats: Averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 5.6 deflections per game.

Interest: Ouachita Baptist and other Division II programs, junior colleges

Assistant coach Coty Storms:

“For starters, she’s a little bit unique because he’s dominantly left-handed. She attacks the basket extremely well. She can shoot it. She shoots it really well when her feet are under her and she goes catch right into a shot. She can attack right or left, does a good job of finishing through contact around the basket, but I think her biggest asset is probably on the defensive end. She defends really well and usually guards the other team's best player night in and night out. That's what impresses me the most.

“I tell her all the time she can probably get by with something not great because she's so athletic. I’m on her all the time about position and stance, but she can get by with some of it just out of pure athleticism.”

Scholarship offers:

“I don’t think anyone has pulled the trigger yet, but I feel like it’s coming real soon.”