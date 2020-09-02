Waltons to fund project to attract entrepreneurs

A grant from the Walton Family Foundation will support a marketing campaign to attract entrepreneurs and talented professionals to Bentonville. Tom and Steuart Walton, grandsons of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton, recommended that the campaign receive the grant.

Called the Influencer Experience, the economic-development initiative is a project of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. The grant will give the chamber $300,000 annually for three years, a chamber spokesman said Tuesday.

"It is time to turn up the volume nationally on the unique experiences found in Bentonville and amplify the opportunity a high-quality life and a low cost of living present to entrepreneurs, industry leaders, remote workers and a future talent," said Graham Cobb, the chamber's president and chief executive.

To introduce potential residents to the city, the campaign will enlist "influencers" in the areas of arts, cycling, business, and health and wellness. Chamber staff will develop custom itineraries for visitors that will showcase the activities and amenities the city has to offer.

Tom and Steuart Walton, both avid cyclists, have invested millions of dollars into improving the trail system in Northwest Arkansas and making the region a popular destination for mountain bikers. However, they will not be active participants in the Influencer Experience, the chamber spokesman said.