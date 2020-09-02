Washington County commission considers early voting center at UA

Jamie Williams, a Washington County deputy county clerk, answers the question of an absentee voter Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Washington County Clerk's office at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. The number of absentee ballots received by the office has already exceeded those cast for previous general elections. Check out nwaonline.com/200902Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County election officials are fine-tuning their choices for voting sites for the Nov. 3 general election, including possible early voting at Bud Walton Arena.

Jennifer Price, election director, told the Election Commission on Tuesday she contacted the University of Arkansas about using the arena for limited early voting. Price said she has a meeting set for Thursday to discuss the details with university representatives and will report to the commission Sept. 15.

Commission member Bill Ackerman said an on-campus voting center has been considered but never adopted. Ackerman said congestion on and around campus and the proximity of other, established polling places reduced the need.

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch: https://www.youtube.com/embed/zUlKFjmKdVM]

Commissioners were enthusiastic about the possibility. Price said she was considering using the arena for three days -- Thursday, Friday and Saturday -- during the first week of early voting, which begins Oct. 19.

"As a longtime Razorback basketball fan I think voting in Bud Walton would be awesome," commission member Max Deitchler said.

"When you look at parking, size and location that's the best location on campus, as far as I'm concerned," Ackerman said. "It's got easy access for everyone."

Price told the commissioners the list of polling locations is still a work in progress. She plans to have eight voting centers for the full two weeks of early voting and four limited early voting centers.

Some of the issues are because of restrictions established in response to the covid-19 pandemic. Price said some centers used in the past are too small to set up the voting equipment and maintain the social distancing guidelines.

The Boys & Girls Club in Fayetteville won't be available because all its space is needed for children and students in after school programs. Price said she found space in a shopping center at the intersection of Wedington Drive and Double Springs Road, in the building housing the Diamond Dance Studio, to substitute for the Boys & Girls Club.

"It's a two-minute drive from the Boys & Girls Club," Price told the commission.

Commissioners agreed encouraging people to use the early voting period is crucial because of concerns many people have about voting on Election Day.

"We just need to really hammer people to come and vote early," Renee Oelschlaeger, commission chairwoman, said Tuesday.

Price said early voting has become the preferred choice of Washington County voters. In the 2016 general election, about 60% of all votes were cast early.

"We think that's great opportunity for people," Price said.