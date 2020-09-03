One dead, three wounded in I-530 shooting

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Interstate 530 in south Pulaski County, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Troopers responded to the scene on the northbound side of the highway a short distance north of the Woodson Lateral Road just before 8 p.m., Sadler said.

Troopers are trying to identify the make and model of a vehicle seen leaving the scene headed toward Little Rock, he said.

No other details about the shooting were available and no victims' identities were released.