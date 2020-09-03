Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

​​​​​Arrest made in Little Rock Confederate cemetery vandalism

by William Sanders | Today at 3:54 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Vandals sprayed paint on the Confederate monument early Thursday in the Oakland Cemetery in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock police have arrested an individual in connection with the July 9 vandalism of a Confederate burial area inside of Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery in Little Rock, according to Lt. Casey Clark.

The suspect's name has not been released yet, though police say it will be released later today.

Vandals broke into the cemetery in the early morning and spray painted "Black Lives Matter," and other phrases on an obelisk signifying the burial of 900 unidentified Confederate soldiers, and damaged other smaller stones and plaques in the area.

Video from a game camera set up in the cemetery showed two people at the obelisk attempting to tear down the monument with a rope before noticing the cameras and throwing them into the cemetery.

Police will be releasing more information on this arrest, Clark said.

A defaced headstone sits Saturday in front of the Confederate monument at the Oakland Cemetery in Little Rock. The marker on the mass grave, said to contain 900 Confederate soldiers, was vandalized Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
A defaced headstone sits Saturday in front of the Confederate monument at the Oakland Cemetery in Little Rock. The marker on the mass grave, said to contain 900 Confederate soldiers, was vandalized Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT