​​​​​Arrest made in Little Rock Confederate cemetery vandalism

Vandals sprayed paint on the Confederate monument early Thursday in the Oakland Cemetery in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock police have arrested an individual in connection with the July 9 vandalism of a Confederate burial area inside of Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery in Little Rock, according to Lt. Casey Clark.

The suspect's name has not been released yet, though police say it will be released later today.

Vandals broke into the cemetery in the early morning and spray painted "Black Lives Matter," and other phrases on an obelisk signifying the burial of 900 unidentified Confederate soldiers, and damaged other smaller stones and plaques in the area.

Video from a game camera set up in the cemetery showed two people at the obelisk attempting to tear down the monument with a rope before noticing the cameras and throwing them into the cemetery.

Police will be releasing more information on this arrest, Clark said.