Benefits With Friends: Tour de Tacos funds Compassion House

The inaugural Tour de Tacos Cycling Event to benefit Compassion House will consist of 50-, 30- and 7-mile hard surface bike rides on the Razorback Greenway with six taco rest stops along the way. The rides will begin at Lewis and Clark Outfitters in Rogers.

Tacos will be provided by Moe's Southwest Grill, Tacos 4 Life, Big Sexy Food, Tesoro Beach Restaurant and Bar, Impact Nutrition and Washington Regional, Columbus House Brewery and Torchy's Tacos.

Organizers say Compassion House is a "resource home for teens facing a pregnancy under difficult circumstances. We assist them in obtaining needed medical care, individual/group counseling, life-skills training, educational/vocational advancement opportunities, Bible studies, future planning assistance, parenting education and adoption services."

Registration for the event is $20-$35. The first 200 registrants receive a "swag" bag. Information: (479) 419-9100 or rachel@compassionhouse.us.

