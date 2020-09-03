Benton tries to make up for lost time

Despite not being able to do things the way they're accustomed to doing during the summer months, Benton volleyball Coach Michelle Shoppach thought her team was right where it needed to be heading into last week's season opener at Greenbrier.

She felt much differently by the time the matched ended.

"I love what my kids did in June and July," she said. "I thought we got better every day in the gym, but boy, were my eyes awakened against Greenbrier. We played a quality opponent, and I realized that there is a reason you go to team camps in the summer.

"We're at least a month behind to tell you the truth."

High school teams were limited in what they were able to do in the summer because of regulations related to covid-19. Because of that, the Lady Panthers, last year's Class 5A runner-ups, weren't able to attend team camps.

According to Shoppach, not being able to attend at least one camp contributed to her team being behind the curve. The Lady Panthers eventually lost to Greenbrier, but Shoppach isn't too worried about the direction they're headed.

"Sometimes we think we can just step on the court and go with it because we're good volleyball players, good athletes," she explained. "But you can't do that with volleyball. It's the ultimate team sport. If you can't set it well, then I can't hit it well. If you can't pass it well, then I can't set it well.

"There are six people you're trying to mesh with, and the team on the other side of the net is trying to keep you from doing it. But we're going to get there."

Senior Hannah Brewer, who had 20 kills against Greenbrier and was an all-state selection as a junior, has stepped up her play, Shoppach said.

But Benton is deep along its bench, and that luxury has helped the team during their learning stages.

"We're having to learn to mesh," Shoppach noted. "We lost quite a bit from last year so I've got to have patience, too. More importantly, they've got to have patience with themselves. They've got to realize that things just don't come. We want to be one of the teams playing on that last Saturday of the season, and they're working hard to do that."

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE TENNIS

Just the way it is

It's been nearly four years since either the Hot Springs Lakeside boys or girls have won a state tennis championship. That dry spell, alone, is enough to motivate both the Rams and Lady Rams, Arkansas' two winningest tennis programs.

But motivation is the last thing Lakeside is worried about. Maintaining a sense of normalcy is.

"The kids have adjusted extremely well to everything," Coach Shawny Green said. "We're kind of particular about all the guidelines we're following, and it's kind of scary how normal it is for them now. They've just accepted how things are and are just happy to be playing tennis."

Green has had to replace a pair of all-state players, Isabella Calhoun and Mary Catherine Cowen, for the Lady Rams, who have won more girls' tennis titles (25) than any other team in the state but haven't won a championship trophy since 2016.

The Rams have captured 23 state crowns, the most among all boys' teams, but Lakeside's last title came in 2014. Green, though, returns her top six players from a year ago, including a slew of sophomores led by 2019 Class 5A state semifinalist Ben Hollis.

"We're going to try to do one better than last year," said Green. "I've got most of my guys back. As far as my girls are concerned, we do have some newbies playing. It may be more of a struggle, but I still have my top two players back so that'll help."

GREENWOOD CROSS COUNTRY

Wait and see

Greenwood cross country Coach Jim Andrews doesn't know how things will unfold for his teams when they run their first race Sept. 12, but he'd like to have an idea of what to expect beforehand.

The return to competition recommendations issued by the Arkansas Activities Association could affect how some runners fare in their meets this year, Andrews said. To what extent is the question that bothers him.

"With everybody not possibly being on the line together, the top runners won't have that gauge to know if they're ahead of the other top runners," he explained, referring to the guideline that meets should consider using staggered, wave or interval starts. "I think there's a big meet in Northwest Arkansas this week, and I'll try to talk with a few coaches to see how things went for them to get a perspective on it."

Andrews led the Lady Bulldogs to their first Class 5A state championship last season. They will be among the favorites again, considering they have the majority of their team back.

The Bulldogs finished seventh and will count on a number of underclassmen to eclipse that mark in 2020.

"I think they all had great summers," Andrews said of his team. "They haven't gotten a chance to run in a while, and I think they're just ready to race."

CABOT GOLF

So far, so good

Rain has kept Cabot from either competing in or finishing a few of its golf tournaments this season. Still, Coach Matt Malham is pleased with his team's production in the matches that've been able to officially complete.

"We've been going for about a month now, and things have gone well for both the boys and girls," he said. "Both have won a couple of tournaments and have done a good job. It's still a long season, but we've been playing pretty good."

Sophomores Easton Denny, for the boys, and Emmerson Doyle, for the girls, have earned medalist honors multiple times for the Panthers and Lady Panthers, who have had moments of dominant play.

Malham is hoping his teams' early success will carry over when conference and state tournament play rolls around. The Panthers, who were Class 6A champions in 2018, finished fourth last season while the Lady Panthers were third.

"I preach to them that we want to win state championships," he said. "That's the ultimate goal. I don't think we're the front runners on either side by any means, but I think if we have two really good days at state, we could win a state championship on both sides."