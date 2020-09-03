Delays expected for blasting

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, explosives detonate to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

BENTONVILLE -- Rock blasting to build the Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires lane closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews plan to perform rock blasting operations, weather permitting, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today and again Tuesday to Sept. 11. During the blasting, crews will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange.

The project includes constructing about 2.8 miles of road with bridge structures.