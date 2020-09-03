Get ready to distribute vaccine, CDC tell states

FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Seattle. As the nation awaits a vaccine to end the pandemic, local health departments say they lack the staff, money and tools to distribute, administer and track millions of vaccines, most of which will require two doses. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has notified public health officials in all 50 states and five large cities to prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to health care workers and other high-risk groups as soon as late October or early November.

The new CDC guidance is the latest sign of an accelerating race for a vaccine to ease a pandemic that has killed more than 185,000 Americans. The documents were sent out on the same day that President Donald Trump told the nation in his speech to the Republican National Convention that a vaccine might arrive before the end of the year.

Over the past week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious-disease expert, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, who heads the Food and Drug Administration, have said in interviews with news organizations that a vaccine may be available for certain groups before clinical trials have been completed, if the data is overwhelmingly positive.

Public health experts agree that agencies at all levels of government should urgently prepare for what will eventually be a vast, complex effort to vaccinate hundreds of millions of Americans. The distribution of millions of vaccines that must be stored in subzero temperatures and provided first to high-risk groups through America's health care system would be a daunting challenge.

Even the CDC's guidance acknowledged that its plan was hypothetical and based on the need to immediately begin organizing the effort that would be required if the FDA were to allow the use of a vaccine or two this year.

The CDC plans lay out technical specifications for two candidates described as Vaccine A and Vaccine B, including requirements for shipping, mixing, storage and administration. The details seem to match the products developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which are the farthest along in late-stage clinical trials. On Aug. 20, Pfizer said it was "on track" for seeking government review "as early as October."

"This timeline of the initial deployment at the end of October is deeply worrisome for the politicization of public health and the potential safety ramifications," said Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist in Arizona. "It's hard not to see this as a push for a preelection vaccine."

Three documents were sent to public health officials in all states and territories as well as officials in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston and San Antonio on Aug. 27. They outlined detailed scenarios for distributing two unidentified vaccine candidates, each requiring two doses a few weeks apart, at hospitals, mobile clinics and other facilities offering easy access to the first targeted recipients.

The guidance noted that health care professionals, including long-term-care employees, would be among the first to receive the product, along with other essential workers and national security employees. People 65 or older, as well as American Indians and those who are from "racial and ethnic minority populations," or incarcerated -- all communities known to be at greater risk of contracting the virus and experiencing severe disease -- were also prioritized in the documents.

That's a positive development, "so it doesn't just all wind up in high-income, affluent suburbs," said Dr. Cedric Dark, an emergency medicine physician at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

Many of the details listed for the two vaccines -- including required storage temperature, the number of days needed between doses, and the type of medical center that can accommodate the product's storage -- match what Pfizer and Moderna have said about their products, which are based on so-called mRNA technology. Neither company responded to requests for comment.

The scenarios, which assume that the two vaccines will demonstrate sufficient safety and effectiveness for an emergency authorization from the FDA by the end of October, noted that Vaccine A, which seems to match Pfizer's, would have about 2 million doses ready within this time frame, and that Vaccine B, whose description matches Moderna's, would have about 1 million doses ready, with tens of millions of doses of each vaccine ready by the end of the year. Although it's possible that some promising preliminary data may emerge by the end of October, experts are skeptical.

"The timeline that's reported seems a bit ambitious to me," Dark said. "October's like 30 days away."

Trials that test a vaccine's effectiveness can take years to yield reliable results. It's possible to draw conclusions sooner "if there is an overwhelming effect" in which vaccinated people appear to be far better protected from disease, said Padmini Pillai, a vaccine researcher and immunologist at MIT.

But there can be significant risks in approving a vaccine for broad use in the public before Phase 3 clinical trials involving tens of thousand of participants are completed. Rare but dangerous side effects may surface over time, after such large numbers of people have received the vaccine.

And data gathered early in a trial might not hold true months down the line. Researchers also need time to test large numbers of people from a variety of backgrounds to determine how well the vaccine works in different populations -- including the vulnerable communities identified in the guidelines.

Should any of these snags occur, Pillai said, "all of this together could diminish public trust in the vaccine."

The Aug. 27 letter, obtained by McClatchy News, asked governors to fast-track permits and licenses for new distribution sites. "The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program," CDC director Robert Redfield wrote.

"CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities," he continued, "and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1."

"The requirements you may be asked to waive in order to expedite vaccine distribution will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed," he added.

TIME FOR PLANNING

James Blumenstock, senior vice president of pandemic response and recovery at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, confirmed that the trio of CDC documents were sent to all state and territorial health departments last week.

"It is now the time to enhance organizational structure and involve all partners in this planning process going forward," he said.

Lisa Stromme, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Health, said her state's health officials were still at "a very early stage in a planning process" but were already working toward developing infrastructure "that would accommodate" the assumptions laid out by the CDC.

The CDC documents said that public health administrators should review lessons learned from the 2009 H1N1 pandemic vaccination campaign, which did not have enough doses at the beginning to meet demand.

"It's good to have a plan out for hospitals and health care systems to prepare" for a potential rollout, said Dr. Taison Bell, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the University of Virginia. But Bell added that he was concerned that the timeline outlined in the documents "is incredibly ambitious and makes me worry that the administration will prioritize this arbitrary deadline rather than maintaining diligence with following the science."

The CDC documents said the vaccine would be free to patients, but that providers might not be reimbursed for administrative costs if the vaccine was given an emergency authorization, rather than a standard approval.

Experts worry that the process is unlikely to go off without a hitch.

"I think distribution is going to be very tricky for the vaccine, particularly if there is a cold storage requirement," Bell said.

There are also likely to be challenges administering both doses of the proposed vaccines, which must be given weeks apart, Dark said. "How are you going to make sure people get both?"

"There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to be prepared for this vaccination program, and it will not be complete by Nov. 1," said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of immunization education at the Immunization Action Coalition, a national vaccine education and advocacy organization based in St. Paul, Minn. "States will need more financial resources than they have now."

Moore, the medical director of Tennessee's immunization plan during the H1N1 influenza pandemic, said people will need to receive their second covid-19 doses 21 or 28 days after the first, so health providers will need to remind patients to receive their second shots. They also will need to ensure that the second dose is the same brand as the first.

She expects many states to face challenges as they try to account for and report on immunizations down to the dose, which the CDC is requiring.

FDA SHUFFLE

Separately, a second Trump administration appointee has been ousted at the Food and Drug Administration in the wake of the agency's announcement about an experimental therapy for covid-19, which medical experts said damaged the health regulator's credibility with the public.

An FDA spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that John "Wolf" Wagner, a political appointee installed by the White House earlier this summer, is no longer heading the agency's office of external affairs. Instead, Heidi Rebello, a longtime FDA career official, has stepped into the position on an acting basis, overseeing all FDA public communications. Politico first reported the news.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said Wagner would take on a new communications position in the department's office of emergency preparedness and response.

The shake-up comes just five days after conservative communications specialist Emily Miller was removed from her post heading the agency's press office. Miller was on the job just 11 days and helped coordinate the agency's announcement that it had allowed the emergency use of convalescent plasma for covid-19 patients.

FDA communications adviser Michael Felberbaum stepped into the vacant role Wednesday on an acting basis, according to the FDA's statement.

NEW HOT SPOTS

Meanwhile, new case counts are declining in some recent hot spots. But they're spiking in places like Iowa and South Dakota, signaling what may be a new phase in the country's virus fight as progress in one state is repeatedly offset by infections in others, with little improvement overall.

People are letting their guard down, experts agree, leaving room for the virus to continue spreading as the country seeks to reopen the economy.

"It's going to be kind of this rolling fire, with certain flare-ups that occur in different parts of the country at different times," said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. "This is a virus that's established itself into the population."

As of Wednesday on-the-job coronavirus infections were responsible for more police officer deaths than all other causes combined, including gun violence and car accidents, according to the Officer Down group, which received a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its work.

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a nonprofit that has tracked law enforcement fatalities for decades, reported a nearly identical number of covid-related law enforcement deaths.

Information for this article was contributed by Sheila Kaplan, Katherine J. Wu and Katie Thomas of The New York Times; by Michael Wilner of McClatchy Washington Bureau; by Olivia Raimonde, David R. Baker and Shruti Date Singh of Bloomberg News; by Christopher Ingraham of The Washington Post; by Matthew Perrone, Michelle R. Smith and Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press; and by Liz Szabo and Lauren Weber of Kaiser Health News.