Gravette defense struggles with Vian

GRAVETTE — Under clear skies and with temperatures in the mid-80s, the Gravette High School Lion football team kicked off its 2020 season Friday with a home game against the Vian High School Wolverines.

The result was a disappointing loss by three touchdowns to Wolverines from Oklahoma.

The Lions won the coin toss and elected to receive. Cy Hilger was at the helm as quarterback for the Lions. He struggled to move the ball against a strong Wolverine defense. Gravette was able to get the ball into the end zone on two occasions but penalties nullified both touchdowns.

The game remained scoreless throughout the first half until, with 23 seconds left in the second quarter, Wolverine quarterback Javyn Wright found a receiver deep in the left end zone for the first touchdown of the game. The conversion attempt by Wright failed, giving Vian a 6-0 lead going into the halftime break.

At the eight-minute mark of the third quarter, a pass by Hilger to Nick Pilkington at the Vian 40 yard line resulted in a 40-yard touchdown run, putting the Lions on the scoreboard for the first time this season. After a series of penalties that moved the ball back 15 yards, Hilger finally connected with Cordell Donnell in the corner of the end zone for the conversion and Gravette’s only lead of the contest, 8-6.

With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, a Wright to Julius Aquino hand-off resulted in the second touchdown for the Wolverines. On a quarterback keeper, Wright found the corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion and the 14-8 Vian lead.

Early in the final quarter, Wright found the corner of the end zone on a quarterback keeper for his first touchdown of the night. The conversion attempt failed, giving the Wolverines a 20-8 lead with three minutes left. But, one minute later, Wright put the cap on the game with his second touchdown of the night. Time ran out for the Lions with the Vian Wolverines taking home the victory, 26-8.

The Gravette Lions will be on the road Friday for a 7 p.m. game against the Inola (Okla.) High School Longhorns.

