• Alberto Carvalho, school superintendent of Miami-Dade County, said Florida's largest district was hit by a cyberattack and a software glitch that made the district's online operation useless and virtual teaching nearly impossible over the first two days of the school year.

• Bill Stanley, a stepbrother of Elvis Presley, called it one of the saddest days of his life after several messages backing Black Lives Matter and calls to "Defund the Police" were spray-painted on the walls outside Graceland, the Presley estate in Memphis, as well as other area tourist attractions.

• Abay Holmes, 21, accused of claiming to be a 14-year-old homeless student so he could enroll at a high school in Milledgeville, Ga., was arrested after authorities, trying to place him in a temporary home, used his fingerprints to determine that he is an adult.

• Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, 35, the royal consort to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 68, who was stripped of her titles last year, has reconciled with the king in an announcement stating that official records won't reveal that she ever lost her privileges.

• Jazlynn Major, 25, of New Orleans, facing eviction from her apartment, was arrested in Texas after being accused of setting her 25-unit complex on fire, a three-alarm blaze that killed a dog and displaced 26 residents, authorities said.

• Silvio Berlusconi, 83, Italy's former prime minister, is "asymptomatic" and will remain active politically as he quarantines at his home near Milan after testing positive for the coronavirus, his press office said.

• Wesley Kaster, 43, of Columbia, Mo., who pleaded guilty to using an explosive device in 2019 to damage the Columbia Health Center, a Planned Parenthood clinic that receives federal funds, was sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Omer Kuzu, 25, of Plano, Texas, accused of traveling to Syria in 2014 where he spent five years providing communications support for front-line Islamic State fighters, pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorism, prosecutors said.

• Jan Doering, a German federal police spokesman, said investigators are losing hope of finding out who left on a train a plastic foam box containing three vials of a suspicious liquid, which was determined to be hamster DNA, alarming residents of Heidelberg for several days.