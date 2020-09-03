Inmate found dead in Pulaski County jail, authorities say

FILE — Fencing installed along the second floor railing in the two-story jail pods at the Pulaski County jail. ( Jeff Mitchell)
An inmate was found dead in a Pulaski County jail cell, the sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post Thursday morning.
The post did not include any further information on the circumstances of the man’s death or his identity.
Pulaski County Detectives are currently working a death in the Detention Facility. Inmate was found deceased inside his cell. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/yeG8QpBvfL— Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) September 3, 2020
Calls to agency spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett seeking additional information were not immediately returned Thursday morning.
