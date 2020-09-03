Sections
Inmate found dead in Pulaski County jail, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:50 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Fencing installed along the second floor railing in the two-story jail pods at the Pulaski County jail. ( Jeff Mitchell)

An inmate was found dead in a Pulaski County jail cell, the sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post Thursday morning.

The post did not include any further information on the circumstances of the man’s death or his identity.

Calls to agency spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett seeking additional information were not immediately returned Thursday morning.

