Inmate found dead in Pulaski County jail, authorities say

An inmate was found dead in a Pulaski County jail cell, the sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post Thursday morning.

The post did not include any further information on the circumstances of the man’s death or his identity.

Pulaski County Detectives are currently working a death in the Detention Facility. Inmate was found deceased inside his cell. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/yeG8QpBvfL — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) September 3, 2020

Calls to agency spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett seeking additional information were not immediately returned Thursday morning.