Lady Pioneers off to slow start

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Returning this ball becomes a team effort for the Lady Pioneers during play against Shiloh Christian at Gentry on Aug. 25.

GENTRY -- Gentry High School's Lady Pioneers are off to a slow start on the volleyball court this year and have yet to win a set in the competition play which started Aug. 24 when the Gentry girls hosted the Lady Tigers from West Fork.

The Pioneers fell to the Lady Tigers in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-8 and 25-11.

Against Shiloh Christian High School on Aug. 25, the Lady Pioneers played a little stronger and held the lead a few times but, ultimately, they couldn't keep things going and fell to the Lady Saints, 25-16, 25-7 and 25-17.

On Aug. 27, the Lady Pioneers traveled to Farmington to face the Lady Cards, where they again lost in three straight, 25-13, 25-6 and 25-10.

This week, they were scheduled to host Life Way Christian on Monday and the Lady Bobcats from Berryville on Tuesday. They travel to Huntsville on Thursday.