LR group seeks cut of 4 lanes to just 3

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will look at making a section of Broadway in downtown Little Rock slim down some.

Residents along the 15-block section of Broadway between Interstate 630 and Roosevelt Road want the four-lane thoroughfare reduced to three lanes in a bid to reduce traffic crashes and make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians in an area that is predominantly residential.

The city has deployed a similar strategy on sections of Main Street and West 12th Street. Though Broadway is in the city limits, it also is a section of U.S. 70, which makes any changes a state responsibility.

The state Highway Commission on Wednesday adopted an order directing the study, which came at the request o Rep. Denise Jones Ennett, D-Little Rock.

"The constituents that I serve want to see this change made," Ennett said in a letter to agency director Lorie Tudor. "They are worried about traffic speeds, vehicular accidents and the safety of their families."

A coalition of supporters called Safe Street Broadway is behind the effort, she said. They include the Quapaw Quarter Association, the Downtown Neighborhood Association, the Historic District Commission, the Capitol Zoning District Commission and Faith Temple Missionary Baptist Church, among other organizations, businesses and people, Ennett said.

She cited Federal Highway Administration recommendations favoring reducing lanes, which the agency said is a cheap and effective way to reduce crashes.

Traffic varies along the route, but Ennett said it is "well below" the limit that is required for a three-lane road.

Near Interstate 630 and Mount Holly Cemetery about 14,000 vehicles travel on Broadway, according to Transportation Department data. Traffic falls off to as little as 5,900 near Roosevelt.

Department officials spoke with Ennett and with representatives of the city before moving forward with the study, said Randy Ort, an agency spokesman.

Any reduction in lanes will reduce the capacity of Broadway, which may divert the traffic there now, he said.

"If we reduce capacity, the only alternate routes are other city streets," Ort said Wednesday.

Department officials haven't decided whether the study will be undertaken in-house or assigned to an on-call agency consultant. Whichever it is, the study will require extensive public involvement, coordination with the city and take as much as two years, Ort said.