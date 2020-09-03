FILE - In this Tuesday Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, center, is escorted as he arrives at court before his conviction of homicide for killing Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude in Olongapo city, Zambales province, northwest of Manila, Philippines. A Philippine court has on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 ordered the early release for good conduct of Pemberton convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino which sparked anger in the former American colony. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, file)

Marine convicted in '14 killing to go free

MANILA, Philippines -- A Philippine court has ordered the early release for good conduct of a U.S. Marine convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino.

The regional court's order on Tuesday for the release of Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton drew protests from the family and lawyers of Jennifer Laude, who was found dead in a motel room in Olongapo city, northwest of Manila, after Pemberton and Laude met at a disco bar in October 2014.

Pemberton has been held six years of a maximum 10-year jail term, mostly in a compound jointly guarded by Philippine and American security personnel at the main military camp in metropolitan Manila.

Pemberton's lawyer, Rowena Garcia Flores, said his detention was shortened by authorities under a Philippine law that also applies to Filipinos.

In December 2015, a judge convicted Pemberton of homicide, not the more serious charge of murder as prosecutors sought.

Pemberton, an anti-tank missile operator from New Bedford, Mass., was one of thousands of American and Philippine military personnel who participated in joint exercises in the country in 2014. He and other Marines were on leave after the exercises and met Laude and her friends at a bar in Olongapo, a city known for its nightlife outside Subic Bay, a former U.S. Navy base.

Laude was later found dead, her head slumped in a toilet bowl in a motel room, where witnesses said she and Pemberton had checked in. A witness told investigators that Pemberton said he choked Laude after discovering she was transgender.

Senegal trucks away explosive material

DAKAR, Senegal -- People in Senegal's capital, Dakar, are breathing a sigh of relief after officials removed from its port 3,050 tons of ammonium nitrate, the same substance at a slightly lesser volume that caused the explosion in Beirut last month that killed at least 190 people, injured thousands and caused extensive damage.

After the Beirut explosion, countries with ports have been scrambling to be sure they are not in a similarly vulnerable situation.

"To date, no ammonium nitrate is present at the port of Dakar," said the statement issued Wednesday by the port's communication department, adding that the evacuation of the dangerous material was completed Tuesday.

Senegal President Macky Sall two weeks ago called for the ammonium nitrate, used to make fertilizers and explosives, to be removed immediately and safely. He also told the environment and interior ministers to implement a national plan for the inventory, auditing and securing of depots storing dangerous chemicals.

Ex-U.N. official faces charges of lying

A former United Nations official has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women while he was stationed in Iraq, Egypt and the United States, and lying to cover up the conduct, authorities said.

The former official, Karim Elkorany, would render his victims unconscious and, in at least one case in 2016, a victim was able to observe him assaulting her but was physically unable to stop him, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.

After the woman reported the assault to the U.N., the organization conducted an investigation, and Elkorany resigned in 2018, the indictment said.

The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, said Elkorany was accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to assault at least six women. However, he was not charged with any of the alleged assaults, but rather with two counts of lying when he was questioned by the FBI in 2017.

On Wednesday, he was arrested in New Jersey, where he lives, and was expected to appear before a federal magistrate judge, authorities said.

Belize in cross hairs of tropical storm

MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was about 215 miles east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm was moving at 16 mph and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early today.

Belize had issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Nana was 145 miles east-northeast of the Honduran island of Roatan, a popular tourist destination.