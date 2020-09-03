Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests
Prairie Grove
• Shawn Cox, 37, of 906 E. Parks St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Cox was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.
Washington County Sheriff's Office
• Zachary Musgraves, 27, of 3494 W. Foxtail Lily Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Musgraves was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
West Fork
• Michael Roy, 50, of 725 Todd Circle in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Roy was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.