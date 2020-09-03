Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Prairie Grove

• Shawn Cox, 37, of 906 E. Parks St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Cox was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Zachary Musgraves, 27, of 3494 W. Foxtail Lily Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Musgraves was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

West Fork

• Michael Roy, 50, of 725 Todd Circle in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Roy was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.