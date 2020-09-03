Piggott to honor Midkiff

The Piggott football team will wear decals of Hunter Midkiff’s No. 56 on its helmets this season. Midkiff died Aug. 15 after suffering complications from liver transplant surgery. (Submitted photo)

Piggott's 2020 season begins Friday night with heavy hearts.

It will be the Mohawks' first game without Hunter Midkiff, the junior offensive and defensive lineman who died Aug. 15 after suffering complications from liver transplant surgery.

Midkiff, who was 16, collapsed at Piggott's practice Aug. 10 and suffered heatstroke. He was admitted to Piggott Community Hospital, then airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Doctors performed liver transplant surgery on Midkiff on Aug. 14.

A memorial service was held for Midkiff at Piggott's football stadium, Parker Field, on Aug. 20.

Piggott will host St. Pius X High School of Festus, Mo., on Friday in its first game of the season.

The Mohawks are honoring Midkiff by painting his number 56 on the stadium's grass at midfield. The Mohawks also will present Midkiff's parents with Hunter's football jersey during pregame ceremonies.

The team will wear decals of Midkiff's No. 56 on its helmets this season. Teams from the rest of the 3A-3 Conference plan to wear a decal with Midkiff's initials "HM".

Hunter Midkiff

Piggott Coach Michael Harrell said there are also plans in the works to rename the Mohawks' stadium from Parker Field to Hunter Midkiff Memorial Stadium. The Piggott school board will discuss the matter at its monthly meeting Tuesday, the coach said.

Harrell said while it's been an emotional couple of weeks, everyone is ready to get the season started.

"I'm so proud of these guys," Harrell said. "It could have gone one of two ways. They could've fallen apart. But they have come together.

"When you have something to play for, you can be dangerous. But when you have somebody to play for, that is special."

Midkiff started for the Mohawks last season, and he was expected to be one of Piggott's top players.

Harrell said that as long as he's at Piggott, Midkiff will not be forgotten.

"He was special," Harrell said. "He always thought about football. He'd come up here and work out before going to work. Then at night, he'd come up here and work to get better.

"Our guys are going to play for him every day."

FOUNTAIN LAKE

Back in action

Fountain Lake was forced to cancel its season opener, which was scheduled for Aug. 27 at Hot Springs, because two assistant coaches tested positive for covid-19, and another three coaches were quarantining.

The Cobras will make their debut Friday night at Allen Tillery Field against England.

Coach Kenny Shelton said the Cobras have been looking forward to the moment.

"We're tired of hitting each other," said Shelton, who had the interim tag removed in the offseason after being the Cobras' interim coach in 2019 when Brandon Barbaree resigned during fall practice.

Fountain Lake announced the cancellation of the Hot Springs game Aug. 19. About half of the team, plus five out of the team's seven coaches, quarantined from Aug. 12-25. The full team returned to practice Aug. 26.

The Fountain Lake-Hot Springs game was the first game in the state to be canceled because of covid-19. The Arkansas Activities Association is declaring games affected by covid-19 as no-contests, which means that there isn't a winner or a loser.

England already has played a game, defeating Mineral Springs 57-20 on Friday.

Shelton admits that Fountain Lake, which finished 2-8 last season, isn't in game shape, but said he's feeling as normal as can be expected in a pandemic.

"We missed about two weeks of practice as a team because of covid," Shelton said. "We'll have a few mistakes. I'm anxious to see how the kids respond to a dropped ball or a missed assignment.

"We want to open the season with a win. We desperately need one coming off of last season."

LAKE VILLAGE

Turf delay

Lake Village is installing a new artificial turf surface for this season, but construction has been delayed because of inclement weather.

The construction delay has forced Lake Village to move its original Sept. 18 home game against Dumas to Friday. The Beavers will instead travel to Dumas.

Lake Village Athletic Director Charles Brady said that Dumas had an open date scheduled for this week, but the school decided to accommodate Lake Village and play the Beavers on Friday. The Bobcats' new open date will be Sept. 18.

Lake Village's next scheduled home game is Oct. 2 against McGehee. Brady said the field should be completed by then.

Dumas is 1-0 after defeating Pine Bluff Dollarway 8-0 on Friday. Lake Village fell to 0-1 with a 46-6 loss at Monticello in its season opener.

BERRYVILLE

Bobcats idle for now

It will be a while before Berryville gets to play another football game.

The Bobcats had their game Friday against West Fork canceled after a covid-19 issue caused the team's players and coaches to be quarantined for 14 days.

"It's crazy because we were taking all the precautions," Berryville Coach Doug Shott said. "We were following the social-distancing guidelines. We would let seniors get dressed in the locker room, then juniors, then sophomores. We were providing bottled water for the players.

"It's just the times we live in. I can't see how we could have done anything differently. Now we are going to be even farther behind because we can't practice for two weeks."

Because Berryville's coaches oversee the junior high and seventh-grade teams, those games will also be called off for the next 2 weeks. The Bobcats (0-1), who lost Friday to Cedarville, have an open date next week before they are scheduled to take on Greenland in their final nonconference game Sept. 18.

"It's just an unfortunate situation," Shott said. "We'll have to sit things out and see what happens."

West Fork will instead host Hazen on Friday. Hazen's original opponent for Friday, Cross County, had to cancel because of a covid-19 case in its football program.

-- Henry Apple

PRAIRIE GROVE

'Battle of 62' renewed

Danny Abshier can earn his 200th career victory at Prairie Grove on Friday with a win in the season-opener against Farmington, but that's a challenge.

Farmington has won the past two games in the "Battle of 62" Highway after Prairie Grove won in 2017 and 2016. In addition, Farmington has already had a game and a scrimmage while Prairie Grove has yet to see any real action after its scrimmage two weeks ago with Clarksville was canceled because of a covid-19 outbreak.

"I think it is a disadvantage," said Abshier, who added he's not concerned about the 200-win plateau. "You never really know about your team until you've played and Farmington's got it going on pretty good with the win against Rogers Heritage."

-- Rick Fires

WALDRON

Powell wins debut

Waldron beat Gentry 44-29 to hand Doug Powell a victory in his first appearance as the Bulldogs' coach.

The passing game was a big factor with senior quarterback Braden Williams throwing for 249 yards and four touchdowns. Bryson Bailey was the top receiver with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Williams is a three-year starter for Waldron.

"[Williams; is an experienced quarterback and it showed," Powell said. "He kept plays alive and our receivers did a good job. On defense, we tackled pretty well. We've focused on that and it paid big dividends against Gentry."

School was canceled and the Bulldogs missed a practice session because of heavy rain that hit Waldron hard over the weekend. But Waldron should still be ready to face Mansfield, which opened the season with a 41-0 victory over Magazine.

Quarterback Zayne Dugan threw for 184 yards and four touchdowns against the Rattlers.

"(Dugan) is a big kid and we're going to have to do a good job of tackling him," Powell said. "They're a lot like Gentry. They're going to be bigger than us and they do a little different things on defense we need to be aware of."

-- Rick Fires

EXTRA POINTS

The Salt Bowl between Benton and Bryant on Saturday drew 7,260 spectators at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Salt Bowl founder Shane Broadway said Wednesday. Capacity was limited to 12,000 because of covid-19 and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Bryant won 48-7 in the matchup of two Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason No. 1 teams in Class 7A (Bryant) and Class 6A (Benton). ... KARZ-TV in Little Rock will air tonight's Stuttgart at Star City game at 7 p.m. The game is one of six games the station will air this season as part of its Fearless Friday TV package. Last Friday's Joe T. Robinson-Pulaski Academy game was shown on KARZ and future games include Little Rock Parkview-White Hall (Sept. 10), Lake Hamilton-Hot Springs (Sept. 17) and Pine Bluff-Sylvan Hills (Sept. 24). ... Chris Young makes his head-coaching debut Friday for Greenwood as the Bulldogs travel to Fort Smith Southside. Young takes over for Rick Jones, who left after 16 seasons for a senior consultant position on Eli Drinkwitz's staff at Missouri. Greenwood has won eight consecutive meetings against Southside.