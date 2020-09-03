Grafitti, burned police SUV draw investigations in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Authorities in Little Rock and North Little Rock were investigating Thursday morning after police and other government buildings were reportedly spray-painted and a police SUV was set on fire.

In Little Rock, police headquarters, the municipal court building and the prosecuting attorney’s office were spray-painted, according to department spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

In North Little Rock, officers on patrol at about 3:20 a.m. noticed a fire behind the Rose City substation at 4609 E. Broadway and found one of the department’s Ford Explorers on fire, department spokesman officer Joe Green said. The officers were able to move other vehicles away from the flames, though the tires on at least several had been slashed, according to Green.

People clean up graffiti outside the Little Rock Police Department headquarters Thursday morning.

Authorities found a section of fencing around the substation had been cut and pried open, allowing entry into the parking lot, police said.

No injuries have been associated with the vandalism in either city, according to the spokesmen. Investigations are ongoing.

