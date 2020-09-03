This week's schedule

HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Subject to change

TODAY'S GAME

CLASS 4A

Stuttgart at Star City, 7 p.m. (KARZ)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Muskogee, Okla., at Bentonville West

Bentonville at Conway

Owasso, Okla., at Fayetteville

Greenwood at FS Southside

Cabot at Jonesboro

LR Central at LR Hall

LR Parkview at LR Southwest

Bryant at Marion

Stilwell, Okla., at Rogers

Springfield (Mo.) Central

at Rogers Heritage

North Little Rock at Springdale Har-Ber

LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills

Choctaw, Okla., at Springdale, 5 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Van Buren at Alma

Mountain Home at Harrison

Pine Bluff at PB Dollarway

Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge

LR Christian at Searcy

HS Lakeside at Sheridan

Wynne at West Memphis

Camden Fairview at El Dorado, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Hot Springs at Arkadelphia

Jonesboro Westside at Brookland

Magnolia at Crossett

Valley View at Gosnell

Batesville at Greenbrier

Forrest City at Hamburg

Maumelle at Joe T. Robinson

Jacksonville at Mills

Beebe at Morrilton

Rivercrest at Paragould

Nettleton at Pocahontas

Farmington at Prairie Grove

Greene Co. Tech at Vilonia

White Hall at Warren

Ashdown at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Dover at Atkins

Osceola at Blytheville

Bald Knob at Cedar Ridge

Cave City at Corning

Charleston at Dardanelle

Lake Village at Dumas

England at Fountain Lake

Lamar at Gentry

Malvern at Glen Rose

Pottsville at Green Forest

Elkins at Greenland

Newport at Heber Springs

Earle at Helena-West Helena

Thayer, Mo., at Highland

Clinton at Huntsville

Gravette at Inola, Okla.

Benton Harm. Grove at Jessieville

Westville, Okla., at Lincoln

Southside Batesville at Mayflower

DeWitt at McGehee

Harding Academy at Mena

Bauxite at Monticello

Booneville at Ozark

Cent. Ark. Christian at Riverview

Poteau, Okla., at Shiloh Christian

Harrisburg at Trumann

Mansfield at Waldron

Hazen at West Fork

CLASS 3A

Conway Christian at Baptist Prep

Magnet Cove at Bismarck

Barton at Clarendon

Poyen at Drew Central

Prescott at Gurdon

Mountain View at Hoxie

Dierks at Horatio

East Poinsett Co. at Manila

Quitman at Melbourne

Cedarville at Mountainburg

Marked Tree at Palestine-Wheatley

Johnson Co. WS at Paris

Mount Ida at Perryville

Festus (Mo.) St. Pius X at Piggott

Hackett at Pocola, Okla.

Walnut Ridge at Salem

Junction City at Smackover

Two Rivers at Yellville-Summit

Foreman at Genoa Central, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Bigelow at Cutter Morning Star

McCrory at Des Arc

Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel

More News

Call us

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.