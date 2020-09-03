THV11 veteran heads to KARK as anchor

A THV11 veteran of almost six years is set to begin as a KARK anchor this month.

Laura Monteverdi will co-anchor with Bob Clausen weekdays at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. starting Sept. 8, according to the station.

Monteverdi’s last day with THV11 was in July, according to her Facebook page.

Her arrival will follow the departure of Stephanie Sharp from KARK. She announced Aug. 30 on Twitter that she was beginning her final week at the station.