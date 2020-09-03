Trump urges crowd to cast ballots twice

President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday during a trip in battleground state North Carolina that voters should vote twice, once by mail and once in person, to test the protections intended to guard against double voting.

Trump, who has claimed that the 2020 election will be rife with fraud and could be rigged against him, was asked by a local television reporter if he had confidence in the vote-by-mail system.

"Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote," Trump said.

Intentionally voting twice is illegal, and in many states, including North Carolina, it's a felony.

The president also greeted supporters on the tarmac upon landing in Wilmington, N.C., and made nearly identical comments, encouraging them to send in their ballots "and then go in and vote."

"So send it in early and then go and vote," Trump said. "You can't let them take your vote away, these people are playing dirty politics. So if you have an absentee ballot ... you send it in, but I'd check it, follow it and go vote."

Trump has insisted that widespread mail-in voting, expanded in many states to accommodate fears around the coronavirus pandemic, will result in corruption, miscounting and delays, making it impossible to know who won the November election.