7 N.Y. officers suspended in death

A makeshift memorial is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y., near the site where Daniel Prude was restrained by police officers. Prude, a Black man who had run naked through the streets of the western New York city, died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday by his family. Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The mayor of New York's third largest city on Thursday suspended seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of a Black man in March.

Daniel Prude, 41, known to his Chicago-based family as "Rell," died March 30 when his family took him off life support, seven days after officers who encountered him running naked through the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

Rochester, N.Y., Mayor Lovely Warren announced the suspension of the officers at a Thursday press conference.

"Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by the Police Department, our mental health care system, our society and he was failed by me," Warren said.

Warren said she only became aware of the use of force on Aug. 4, and that Police Chief La'Ron Singletary initially portrayed Prude's death as a drug overdose, which is "entirely different" than what she witnessed in body camera video. The mayor said she told the chief she was "deeply, personally and professionally disappointed" in his failure to accurately inform her what happened to Prude.

Warren said the seven officers would still be paid because of contract rules and that she was taking the action against the advise of counsel.

"I understand that the union may sue the city for this. They shall feel free to do so," she said.

Warren did not announce any action against Singletary. Police spokeswoman Jackie Shuman did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

Messages left with the union representing Rochester, N.Y., police officers were not immediately returned Thursday.

Prude's death happened just as the coronavirus was raging out of control in New York and received no public attention at the time.

Wednesday, Prude's family held a news conference and released police body camera video obtained through a public records request that captured his fatal interaction with the officers.

Prude had been taken to a Rochester, N.Y., hospital for a mental health evaluation about eight hours before the encounter that led to his death. He was released back into the care of his family and then abruptly ran into the street and took off his clothes.

When officers found Prude, they handcuffed him, put a hood over his head because he had been spitting, and then pressed his face into the pavement, police video shows.

The hoods are intended to protect officers from a detainee's saliva and have been scrutinized as a factor in the deaths of several prisoners in recent years.

The video shows Prude begging the officer pushing his head down to let him go. As the officer, Mark Vaughn, says, "Calm down" and "Stop spitting," Prude's shouts became whimpers and grunts.

"OK, stop. I need it. I need it," he says.

The officer lets Prude go after about two minutes when he stops moving and falls silent. Officers then notice water coming out of Prude's mouth and call over waiting medics, who start CPR.

A medical examiner concluded that Prude's death was a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint." The report lists excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or PCP, as contributing factors.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office took over the investigation of the death in April. It is ongoing.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Esch, Michael R. Sisak and Dave Collins of The Associated Press.

This undated photo, provided by Roth and Roth LLP, shows Daniel Prude. Prude, 41, suffocated after police in Rochester, N.Y., put a "spit hood" over his head while being taken into custody. He died March 30, 2020, after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police. (Courtesy Roth and Roth LLP via AP)

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, Rochester police officers prepare to load Daniel Prude into an ambulance on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y. Prude, a Black man who had run naked through the streets of the western New York city, died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, by the man's family. Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. (Rochester Police via Roth and Roth LLP via AP)

