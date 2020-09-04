Alonso caps Mets' comeback with two-run blast

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, center, and teammates celebrate after Alonso hit a two-run home run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run leading off the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the New York Mets to a come-from-behind, 9-7 win over the Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season between the teams.

The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 at Citi Field to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played over the last six days.

J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base.

Davis has been battling a sore left hip since he was hit by Chapman's fastball last Saturday.

"Of course, absolutely any time a pitcher drills you or anything like that, it's good to get a little bit of revenge," Davis said.

With a heavy rain falling, Alonso hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats.

Alonso raised his arms and looked towards the dugout as the Mets spilled out to celebrate a win on the afternoon they honored franchise icon Tom Seaver, whose death was announced Wednesday.

"We're always expecting something special from his at-bats," Mets Manager Luis Rojas said. "It was an emotional day for us, a special day honoring and paying tribute to the greatest Met of all-time."

It was the first walk-off home run for Alonso, who set a major league rookie record by hitting 53 home runs last season. The hit was his first in five at-bats Thursday and only his seventh in his last 47 at-bats.

"I'm just so happy that I capitalized and brought this one home," Alonso said. "I think that this is a really special win not just for us, but for anybody who knows about the Mets or knows about Tom Seaver. This is a really meaningful and special day. Really, really happy that we could get it done in the way that we did."

Edwin Diaz (2-1) tossed two innings and faced only two batters in the 10th. Tyler Wade, who started the inning on second base as the automatic runner, was doubled up on DJ LeMahieu's flyout to right.

ANGELS 2, PADRES 0 Andrew Heaney allowed only three hits over seven innings and Los Angeles defeated visiting San Diego, spoiling Mike Clevinger's debut with the Padres.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 6, CUBS 2 First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run in his return from paternity leave to lead host Pittsburgh past Chicago. Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills (3-3) into the seats in right field in the third inning to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

PHILLIES 6, NATIONALS 5 (10) In Philadelphia, Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and Philadelphia beat Washington to complete a four-game sweep. Trea Turner hit an inside-the-park home run and Michael Taylor went deep for Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 8, RANGERS 4 Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run home run and Michael Brantley added three RBI, leading Zack Greinke and Houston over visiting Texas. Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings. The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors in career starts among active pitchers with 455, one more than teammate Justin Verlander. Texas starter Lance Lynn (4-2) was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the home run by Diaz.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 2 (10) Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the 10th inning after breaking up Boston's no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the seventh, and Toronto rallied past the host Red Sox.

WHITE SOX 11, ROYALS 6 Luis Robert's 458-foot home run capped a second five-run inning of the night for Chicago as the White Sox defeated host Kansas City.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts toward the dugout after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a makeup baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets' J.D. Davis watches his game-tying solo home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) leaps in vain for a home run by New York Mets' J.D. Davis in the ninth inning of a makeup baseball game at Citi Field, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ winds up during the first inning of a makeup baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman tosses a ball as manager Luis Rojas approaches the mound to remove him after allowing four runs during the second inning of a makeup baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5 (10)

Arizona at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 8, Texas 4

Toronto 6, Boston 2 (10)

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

Oakland at Seattle, ppd., coronavirus

INTERLEAGUE

NY Mets 9, NY Yankees 7 (10)

LA Angels 2, San Diego 0