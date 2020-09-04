Authorities ID man found dead in Pulaski County jail cell

Authorities have released the name of a 61-year-old man found dead early Thursday in his Pulaski County jail cell, authorities say.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett said a deputy delivering a breakfast tray around 4:30 a.m. found John W. Williams deceased.

He had no visible injuries, Garrett said, and a preliminary investigation found he was suffering from medical issues before he arrived at the jail. Garrett said Williams had been in the facility about two days before he died.

His body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.