Chuckwagon races roll after virus plan revised

The National Championship Chuckwagon Races are underway this week after the Arkansas Department of Health approved a plan for the annual races, live music and rodeo events near the city of Clinton to take place with extra precautions amid the covid-19 outbreak.

An initial draft of plans for the event wasn't approved because of insufficient information on how organizers would maintain social distancing and other public-health requirements, according to Department of Health records.

The races, which feature pioneer-style covered wagons drawn by horses or mules, officially kicked off last Saturday, with the first chuckwagon race performance scheduled for today. Events run through Sunday.

Organizer Occupational Health and Safety Administration said that usually the races see somewhere between 5,000-6,000 daily attendees at any given time on the 1,600 acres where the various events take place.

Eoff's parents, Dan and Peggy Eoff, started the races and the events have grown to include 180 teams taking part in the competition this year, she said in a telephone interview Thursday. The championship is celebrating its 35th year this summer.

Eoff worked with the Department of Health to adjust plans for the races to account for the covid-19 outbreak based on guidelines for events and venues implemented by the department during the pandemic.

In response to an initial plan submitted in late June, Jeff Jackson, the Department of Health's environmental supervisor for the retail food program, wrote back to Eoff via email the following month to tell her the plan was "insufficient" based on the information provided and, as a result, the department could not make a decision on whether to approve the races.

Jackson asked Eoff on July 17 to address how event organizers would ensure venue capacity is limited to two-thirds and how they would ensure attendees maintain 6 feet of social distancing at all times, among other things.

"The event plan indicates multiple dances. Please indicate how your event will ensure social distancing will be maintained during this activity," Jackson wrote in an email.

References to dances and designated dance floor areas were removed in the final version of the events schedule in favor of the term "live music."

A new, more detailed plan was submitted with changes made to address the feedback, and the Department of Health approved the plan Aug. 5, records show.

A Department of Health official visited the event Thursday for the second time, and the official will return today, Eoff said.

"They're coming in," she said of the Health Department. "I mean, they're welcome. Our gates are open for them."

Included with Eoff's initial proposal to the Health Department was a June 26 letter of support from Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac, who emphasized the organizers' commitment to safety and underscored the economic importance of the races to their community of 2,600 people.

In an interview Thursday, McCormac said the chuckwagon races draws thousands of people, especially on Saturday and Sunday when races are taking place.

He reiterated a comparison he made in his letter to health officials, describing the economic boost to Clinton from the races as akin to when florists stock up for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.

"You get more people in town for a week, they're going to go out," McCormac said by phone. "They're going to go out and eat, they're going to stay in hotels, they're going to buy gas, they're going to buy ice, they're going to buy groceries."

"That's definitely a major economic boost, for sure," he added.

At the moment, Van Buren County has logged a small number of active covid-19 cases, according to the Department of Health. As of Thursday, health officials had reported 32 active cases and a cumulative total of 136 infections in the county, plus two deaths, according to the state's web portal that tracks the outbreak.

Asked if attendees should maintain an extra level of caution at the races over the weekend, McCormac said they should rely on the same precautions people have been using amid the outbreak, such as wearing a mask and keeping their distance from others if they find themselves in a crowd.

"Anytime you're confined anywhere, you know, that can probably raise the risk," he said.

The most challenging part of adjusting the races in light of covid-19 has been enforcing the mask mandate at their venues, or, as Eoff reluctantly put it, "being mask police."

"You hate to say, 'Hey, y'all need to put your mask on,'" she said.

Trying to determine where masks are and aren't necessary has been difficult for their staff, she said, especially if they want to avoid "catching any negative feedback."

Nevertheless, attendees are in good spirits, Eoff said, in spite of covid-19 and recent severe weather rolling through the state.

"The rain, I'm telling you, the rain has been a monster," she said.

From her point of view, the rain has been worse than covid-19.

"It's got people kind of stuck in their camps, which is good considering the year, but bad considering a lot of our events have gotten canceled because of the rain," Eoff said.

"I'm a believer," she added, "and I think God sent us the rain for a reason, and maybe it was just to keep people more spread out."