Democrats seek Hatch Act probe

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking an investigation into what they call repeated violations of the federal Hatch Act by members of the Trump administration during last month’s Republican National Convention.

The 1939 law is intended to limit political activity by federal employees in their official capacity, although it does not apply to the president and vice president. The request was made to the Office of of Special Counsel, an independent investigative and prosecutorial agency that oversees executive branch officials, including their compliance with the Hatch Act.

Throughout the convention, administration officials “repeatedly used their official positions and the White House itself to bolster President (Donald) Trump’s re-election campaign,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the special counsel. “We are alarmed that President Trump and some senior administration officials are actively undermining compliance with — and respect for — the law.”

Trump gave his acceptance speech for the GOP presidential nomination at the White House, and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf appeared in a video of a naturalization ceremony on White House grounds led by Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke to the convention through a video link while in Israel on official travel, and numerous officials used the White House for convention speaking engagements.

“Career employees have faced severe consequences for behavior far less egregious than what the country witnessed last week,”Democrats wrote.