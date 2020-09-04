Due process arguments rejected, but student's Title IX case to continue against UA

FAYETTEVILLE — A lawsuit that challenged how the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville decides student sexual assault cases will be allowed to continue, but a federal appeals court rejected arguments by a student sanctioned for misconduct that UA procedures clearly violated his due process rights.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling this morning on a lawsuit filed by “John Doe” states there is a “plausible claim that the University discriminated against Doe on the basis of sex.”

The opinion comes in an appeal filed by “Doe” after U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III in April 2019 dismissed his lawsuit.

Court documents state that “Doe” was found responsible for sexual misconduct, sanctioned and required “to complete Title IX training, 10 hours of community service and an online sexual violence accountability course.” He was allowed to graduate.

Under Title IX, sex-based discrimination is prohibited at schools receiving federal money. A new federal rule that took effect last month has changed requirements for colleges and universities, but schools continue to have a requirement to investigate certain cases of sexual harassment and sexual assault involving students.

These proceedings are separate from any police investigation and can result in a campus hearing panel deciding if a student is responsible for misconduct.

The appeals court opinion states that “the allegations in the complaint support an inference that the hearing panel reached an outcome that was against the substantial weight of the evidence.”

The opinion also notes the claim by “Doe” that UA had been under pressure because of a separate lawsuit filed by a former state alleging that the university mishandled her Title IX complaint after she reported being raped, as well as public actions taken by the alleged victim in the “Doe” case.

The initial ruling by UA’s Title IX coordinator was a finding that “Doe” was not responsible for misconduct after a complaint made by “Jane Roe” that she had been assaulted.

“Roe” appealed that decision, ultimately leading to “Doe” being sanctioned. “Doe,” in his lawsuit, also alleged that she “personally orchestrated a campus-wide protest after the Title IX coordinator found that Doe was not responsible for the sexual assault against her,” the opinion states.

The opinion, authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Steven M. Colloton, states that the lawsuit by Doe alleges both “a dubious decision in his particular case taken against the backdrop of substantial pressure on the University to demonstrate that it was responsive to female complainants.” The opinion states the allegations “are sufficient to state a claim under Title IX that is plausible on its face.”

The appeals court ruled against arguments made that procedures at UA violated the due process rights of “Doe.”

Some of the procedures named in his lawsuit as being contrary to due process have been in wide use at many colleges and universities, such as using a preponderance of evidence standard to decide campus sexual assault cases.

The standard means that something is more likely than not to have occurred.

Regarding the preponderance of evidence standard, the appeals court opinion states “we do not think a higher standard of proof is compelled by the Constitution.”

Some of the arguments made by “Doe” related to the lack of direct cross-examination in his hearing.

The new federal rule championed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — and criticized by some advocacy organizations like the National Women’s Law Center as making it harder for victims to come forward — emphasizes due process principles and requires colleges and universities to allow cross-examination by advisers.

In the hearing that led to sanctions against “Doe,” questions were submitted to a hearing panel and the panel had discretion about whether to ask the questions.

The opinion by the federal appeals court states that a “process under which the adjudicating panel poses questions to witnesses is ‘not so fundamentally flawed as to create a categorically unacceptable risk of erroneous deprivation,”’ citing a 2019 ruling by by the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.

When it comes to the campus hearing involving “Doe,” his lawsuit “does not identify any material flaw in this proceeding,” the opinion states.